Tax Drop Makes Argentina a Bargain for Goway Globetrotters in 2017

Globetrotters who’ve been dragging their tango heels on booking trips to Argentina may want to take the plunge in 2017. The country has removed its 21% VAT on most hotel bookings for foreigners, opening the window for visitors to enjoy big savings.

Whether it’s a chic city break in Buenos Aires, a wine-tasting adventure through Mendoza, a mountain adventure through Patagonia, or just a few days at the foot of the world before boarding a cruise to Antarctica, the options in Argentina are endless. From comprehensive Argentina tours such as Goway’s Argentina Top to Bottom, to innovative Argentina vacations such as Crossing Argentina, which mixes in a taste of Lima, Peru, to short city breaks that show off the best of Buenos Aires, the country is one of Goway’s most versatile and dynamic destinations.

The elimination of the VAT (value added tax) on hotels for foreigners makes this already very affordable destination even more tempting. In addition, refunds are processed automatically to foreign debit or credit cards, meaning virtually zero ‘red tape’ for independent travelers. All travelers purchasing an Argentina travel package with Goway need to do to get the reduced rate is submit a copy of their passport at time of confirmation.

Luxury and Antarctic travelers should note that this move excludes the southern town of Ushuaia, as well as certain boutique accommodations throughout the country. However, most travelers enjoying an Argentina vacation can now devote their savings to enjoying some of Argentina’s most unique experiences.

