Buddha Logic Announces Partnership with S4i Systems

We first collaborated with the S4i team on an ECM implementation for a Fortune 500 company in the manufacturing space and we could not be happier with how smoothly that interaction went.

Buddha Logic, a leading provider of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and business process technology services and solutions, today announced a partnership with S4i Systems. San Clemente, CA-based S4i produces business software that supports the document lifecycle from capture through archiving.

“We first collaborated with the S4i team on an ECM implementation for a Fortune 500 company in the manufacturing space,” said Larry Matthews, Buddha Logic executive vice president. “We could not be happier with how smoothly that interaction went. Our companies worked exceptionally well together, capitalizing on each other’s strengths to deliver a solution that has met all of the client’s objectives and earned rave reviews from its users.”

In the new alliance, Buddha Logic will provide expert project planning, analysis and management, with S4i delivering advanced document management software, implementation and 24x7 support.

“Our staff has had nothing but good things to say about their counterparts at Buddha Logic,” said Spencer Elliott, S4i founder and CEO. “Charlie Weidman, the company’s founder and president, has assembled an outstanding team of ECM professionals whose skill, experience and work ethic mirrors his own.”

Buddha Logic works with companies in a wide range of markets including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Its consultants and developers architect, implement and support business process technologies that help organizations accelerate their business processes, decrease error rates and increase client satisfaction.

“It’s a true pleasure to work with someone like Spencer who has such a comprehensive understanding of ECM and what clients need in a document management solution,” said Weidman. “S4i Express NG is a an absolute game-changer in our industry.”

Buddha Logic has also announced a complimentary live webinar titled “The First Mile — Single Family Loan Document Processing in 37 Minutes” to be presented on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at 2 p.m. Eastern. The session will feature Brian Mueller, manager, integrated records management, Colorado Housing and Finance Authority (CHFA), and Charlie Weidman discussing how they significantly reduced document processing times for CHFA loan applications. Learn more and register at: http://buddhalogic.com/webinars/single-family-loan-processing-in-37-minutes.

About S4i Systems (http://www.s4isystems.com)

S4i Systems has been providing document management solutions for IBM i (AS400) enterprise environments since 2002 and now supports Windows and Linux. Its extensive history with IBM i (AS400) environments makes the S4i team leading experts in document and DASD management. The company supports enterprises from purchase to implementation of hardware and software throughout the document management workflow cycle.

About Buddha Logic (http://www.buddhalogic.com)

Founded in 2003 and located in Boulder, in the heart of Colorado’s technology community, our team is a close-knit group of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) experts skilled and certified in design, development, implementation and support. We work with leading solution providers and serve clients throughout the U.S. and Canada in a wide range of markets, including government, transportation, corporate, banking, insurance, medical and mortgage. Buddha Logic has a long history of success in providing clients with automated document management, optimized business processes, business process mapping, AP automation and workflow management.