This book, by Alexander S. White, is a complete guide to the operation and features of the Nikon Coolpix B700 digital camera. The book explains all shooting modes, menus, functions, and controls of this superzoom camera in clear language, accompanied by more than 350 full-color illustrations and sample photographs. The guide shows beginning and intermediate photographers how to use the camera’s many shooting options to get the results they want.

The book explains topics such as autofocus, manual focus, aperture priority, shutter priority, HDR (high dynamic range) photography, ISO, memory cards, and flash modes. The book includes a discussion of techniques for using the camera’s phenomenal zoom lens, with a maximum optical focal length of 1440mm, to full advantage, and explains the benefits of using the camera’s Raw format for capturing still images. The book also discusses the camera’s features for image transfer and remote control using Nikon’s SnapBridge app, which uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi networks to accomplish these tasks wirelessly.

The book includes sample images taken using the creative settings of the B700 camera, including the Picture Control settings, which alter the color processing of images, and the Scene and Creative shooting modes, with settings optimized for subjects such as landscapes, portraits, pets, sunsets, and action shots. The book also explains the camera’s features for burst shooting and time-lapse photography.

In addition, the book provides introductions to topics such as infrared photography, street photography, and macro photography.

The book also explains the video recording abilities of the Coolpix B700, which can shoot 4K and HD video with stereo sound and can record clips of high-speed video at rates up to 4 times normal speed, for playback in slow motion. In addition, the book describes procedures for playing back images and videos in the camera and for using the Filter Effects option to add special effects to images after they have been captured.

In three appendices, the book discusses accessories for the Nikon Coolpix B700, including cases, external flash units, and charging and power options. The appendices include a list of useful web sites and other resources, as well as a section with “quick tips” to help users take advantage of the camera’s features in the most efficient ways possible.

This guide book to the B700 camera includes a detailed Table of Contents and Index.