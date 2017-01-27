LCR Hallcrest, the leading supplier of Thermax™ smart irreversible phase change temperature monitoring labels, continues to raise the bar with the improvement to label print quality offered with the new print foil. Thermax labels are a quick response, easy to use, highly accurate, color changing temperature indicating label.

Purified organic chemicals with defined melt points are individually coated and combined to create a portfolio of standard Thermax branded labels, which are available for your customization, OEM and private label needs.

Thermax indicators create a permanent record of highest temperature reached. They are self-adhesive labels with a silver to black color change, that are oil, water and steam resistant, inexpensive and easy to use.

The standard product line has a temperature range of 84 to 554°F/ 29 to 290°C.

Accuracy of the labels is as follows: Less than 100°C is +/- 1°C, 100°C to 154°C is +/- 1.5°C and greater than 154°C is +/- 4°C.

We compared the current printed labels to labels printed with the new foil and found a slight change of shade and a brighter, cleaner blue and brighter yellow, with a better print quality.

Production with the new print foils will begin the first week of February 2017 with inventory moving into the supply chain over the next few months.

“Thermax is the leading irreversible temperature label and this quality improvement demonstrates our continuing commitment to maintaining that leadership role,” comments Scott Szafraniec, National Sales Manager, LCR Hallcrest.

Custom Temperature Events, Sizes and Shapes are Encouraged!

Call 847.998.8580 or Email: sales(at)hallcrest(dot)com for further information.

About LCR Hallcrest: The company is the leading international manufacturer of “SMART” color and chemical changing labels, thermometers, pigments and graphics that react to environmental and temperature fluctuations, providing visible evidence of change and measurement with in-house design, development and manufacturing capability.