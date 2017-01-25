Moving App Updater Moves Itself to Custom Designed Union Square HQ

Updater Logo

Updater, the technology company improving the moving process for the 17 million US households moving each year, is announcing the move of its headquarters to a state-of-the-art, custom-built Union Square penthouse that Pandora once called home. Updater’s recent ranking as #3 on the Crain's 2016 Best Places to Work in NYC list highlights the tremendous success of the company, and by employing a star-studded design team, underscores Updater’s ongoing commitment to provide an environment that encourages collaboration and creativity.

Updater has outgrown its current offices in the Flatiron District after more than doubling the size of its team. Spread across a single floor, the new space more than quadruples the size of the current headquarters to nearly 10,000 square feet and boasts sweeping views of USQ Park. Updater’s new home will house 75 employee workstations, 8 conference rooms, multiple lounge areas and whiteboarding stations, an iPad conference room reservation system, stadium seating for team meetings and very importantly, top-of-the-line video conferencing solutions for Updater’s growing remote team.

In an effort to create a unique space, Updater customized the office buildout with the help of Carly Jacobson of TPG Architecture, who previously designed Spotify’s New York Office. Additionally, Updater commissioned Eliza Blank, the green thumb behind Twitter and Kate Spade’s workspaces, and Paul Maslov, the artist who laced Refinery29 and Venmo with his custom mill and steel work. Previously commissioned by the New Yorker, ESPN, and The New York Times, Updater challenged Greg Kletsel to create a custom mural that depicts Updater’s exciting journey thus far and the comedy innate to the process of moving on the surrounding walls.

“Our new headquarters is a space that reflects our team – it’s warm, welcoming and inspires creativity; the impressive space is also reflective of our emerging leadership status in the relocation and real estate industries,” said David Greenberg, CEO and Founder of Updater. “The space will accommodate our aggressive growth plans for scaling our engineering, product and client success teams.”

Managed by ABS Partners, the complex is conveniently located just minutes from 8 Subway lines, access to the PATH train and tons of nearby restaurants and bars. Updater’s employees and guests can also look forward to downtime with ping pong & foosball tables, a selfie booth and accompanying swag bar.

About Updater

Updater makes moving easier for the 17 million households that relocate every year in the US. With Updater, users seamlessly transfer utilities, update accounts and records, forward mail, and much more. Hundreds of the most prominent real estate companies in the US (from real estate brokerages to multifamily and relocation companies) rely on Updater’s real estate products to save clients hours with a branded and personalized Updater moving experience.

Headquartered in New York City, Updater has raised over $50 million from leading investors, including SoftBank Capital, IA Ventures, Commerce Ventures, Second Century Ventures (the strategic investment arm of the National Association of Realtors®), and more. Updater ranked #3 on Crain's 2016 Best Places to Work in NYC, ranking as the highest rated tech company on the list. For more information, please visit http://www.updater.com.