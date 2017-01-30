Jason Munn, Lead Audio Technology Instructor at SAE Institute Nashville Having the opportunity to share my industry experience in the classroom with our talented students as part of the SAE Institute faculty has been a rewarding experience.

Jason Munn, Lead Audio Technology Instructor at the Nashville campus of SAE Institute, lends his audio mixing talent to a science fiction short film/music video, ‘Light Up The Night.’ The 16 minute short film and music video is from the Nashville-based rock opera band, The Protomen, whose music is based on the popular Nintendo video game ‘Megaman.’ The video will be released on Blu-Ray in the coming weeks.

The video was filmed in Brooklyn and Manhattan and directed by Matt Sundin and Caspar Newbolt. Jason worked as the Re-recording Engineer for Surround Sound, mixing the film in surround sound. "It was an absolute honor to be invited to work on this project as a Surround Sound Mixer. This was my first experience working on a film and it was challenging, yet rewarding. I had so much fun working with the incredible Protomen. I have never had so much fun working on any project," says Munn.

‘Light Up the Night’ premiered in September 2016 as an official selection at the Austin Music Video Festival. The short film was officially released on December 23, 2016, and it has since garnered great praise and press.

Jason has been an instructor at SAE Institute Nashville for over 4 years, where he teaches multiple Audio Technology courses, facilitates workshops and tutorials, and has authored three courses in Signal Flow Concepts, Live Sound, and Audio Post Production & Multimedia. "Having the opportunity to share my industry experience in the classroom with our talented students as part of the SAE Institute faculty has been a rewarding experience," says Jason.

After earning a Bachelor’s of Arts in Music Theory from the College of William & Mary, Jason also earned a Diploma in Audio Technology from SAE Institute Nashville. "SAE Institute delivers both educational and practical preparation, opening the door to entry-level career opportunities for its graduates. A big advantage for our students is that SAE Institute offers a solid curriculum and industry experienced instructors."

Munn’s industry experience as a musician and audio engineer spans over 20 years. With numerous credits from various local, regional and international artists, some highlights of his career include:



Re-recording Mixer (Surround Sound) - The Protomen - Light Up the Night (2016) - Short Film

Producer, Recording & Mixing Engineer - Dave Coleman - 10 Tracks (2014) - Unfinished LP album

Recording Co-Engineer - Striking Matches - Saving All My Tears (2013) – single

Recording Co-Engineer - Drew Scheuer - Drum Covers Sessions & Video Shoots (2012 & 2013)

Drummer, Co-writer - An Alien Fire/Synergy Anomaly - Cover Band/Original Music (2006 - 2007)

Lead Vocalist, Lead Guitarist, Writer - Velocity Groove - (2004) - LP album (tracking incomplete)

Drummer - UPX - Bite Me EP (2002) - EP album

Lead Guitarist, Co-Writer - Boot to the Head - Incriminating Evidence (2001) - EP album

In addition to his busy career as a musician, audio engineer, and Lead Audio Instructor at SAE Institute Nashville, Jason also manages to fit in mixing, mastering, and recording for several clients at his studio, Synergy Occurrence Studio, in Cottontown, TN. He is also an Associate Member of the Audio Engineering Society, and a Peer Reviewer for Focal Press’ Professional Audio Engineering Books.

