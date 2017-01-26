Chris DeGuise Joins Simhawk as Chief Technology Officer

Chris DeGuise - Simhawk Chief Technology Officer Chris’ unique background and extensive experience with both B2B and B2C platforms makes him the ideal person to guide Simhawk’s technology.

Simhawk Inc., the global flight simulator marketplace, is pleased to announce that Chris DeGuise has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer.

“In our first four months, we’ve added hundreds of simulator operators and buyers around the world and have provided numerous customers with solutions,” said Chris Weinberg, Founder and CEO of Simhawk. “Customers have seen the value that our marketplace provides and are already asking for additional features to support their needs.”

DeGuise will be responsible for leadership of Simhawk’s technology team as well as the ongoing development and enhancement of the Simhawk platform. Additionally, Chris will ensure that Simhawk’s technology platform enables it to meet the evolving needs of its customers in the future.

Prior to joining Simhawk, Chris was a co-founder of Pragmatic Technologies, an IT consulting company located in the Burlington, VT area which he grew to annual revenues of $2M prior to its acquisition by Dealer.com, the leading developer of marketing solutions for auto dealers. DeGuise held leadership positions at Dealer.com and Dealertrack after their acquisition of Pragmatic Technologies. In addition, he has taught a variety of technology courses as an adjunct professor at Champlain College, in Burlington, VT.

“Chris’ unique background and extensive experience with both B2B and B2C platforms makes him the ideal person to guide Simhawk’s technology,” continued Weinberg. “The addition of Chris as Chief Technology Office will enable us to respond to changes in customer requirements faster and make sure that we can continue to provide the best customer experience in the industry.”

Simhawk is a global flight simulator marketplace that matches buyers and sellers of flight simulator time. Customers that need to buy simulator time or training services can find the best available options, without having to contact multiple providers. Simhawk also provides simulator operators and training service providers with a cost-effective way of selling excess capacity and availability to a global network of customers.