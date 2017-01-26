INXPO Included in Report on Increasing B2B Marketing Event Value

In the recent Forrester Report “Increase The Payoff For B2B Events With Digital Immersion,” Forrester interviewed INXPO and a selection of INXPO’s leading customers to weigh in on digital best practices that make events more contextual and engaging.

As Forrester states, “Customer-obsessed marketers use technology to give participants what they want — a personalized experience — by guiding them to useful content, helping them network, and letting them participate more actively.” INXPO’s online event platform leverages webcasts, live streaming video, engagement tools, and gamification to create personalized experiences for their client’s audiences.

One of INXPO’s streaming services mentioned in the Forrester report for creating a uniquely engaging experience is a news desk. When hosted at a physical event, a news desk can create auxiliary content for virtual event attendees, such as behind-the-scenes interviews, thought leadership commentary and session summaries. The content creates a connection between the virtual audience to the physical event, providing them with a human connection and capturing the buzz around the physical event. One of INXPO’s F1000 customers found that by providing exclusive content for virtual attendees from a news desk increases their time spent in the event further qualifying their leads.

Another customer of INXPO, cited in the Forrester report, PCMA (Professional Convention Management Association), utilizes INXPO’s platform to broadcast their live events. “Deborah Sexton, the PCMA president and CEO, found that ‘11% of digital-only event attendees get converted into in-person event attendees later on.’”

The full report dives deeper into how technology and digital content can transform events from one time touch points for marketers to buyers that engage in on-going communication and interaction. Read the full report here.

