Legendary HOT ROD Power Tour returns June 10-16, 2017

The 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour returns in 2017 with exciting new features for auto enthusiasts worldwide, as the highly anticipated seven-day, seven-city journey is expected to bring together more than 6,000 vehicles and 100,000-plus spectators, June 10-16, 2017. Those interested in joining the excitement can register now at Hotrod.com/events.

Presented by Chevrolet Performance and driven by Continental Tire, HOT ROD Power Tour is widely considered to be the finest high-end hot rod-based automotive tour in the world, bringing to life the pages of HOT ROD magazine as performance car lovers join HOT ROD editors and photographers cruising through small town America.

Enthusiasts from around the world celebrate as HOT ROD Power Tour welcomes all makes and models of hot rods, street rods, custom trucks, muscle cars, and performance machines of every vintage and nameplate. For many, HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate vacation with friends and family. Those who travel from start to finish are considered the “Long Haulers,” a title they proudly boast. The 2017 HOT ROD Power Tour anticipates more than 2,100 long-haul vehicles and more than 3,500 “Long Haulers” on tour.

“HOT ROD Power Tour is the ultimate enthusiast experience,” said HOT ROD Editor-in-Chief Evan Perkins. “It is the ultimate amalgamation of vehicle brands, styles, and eras; one week of non-stop gearhead glory on some of the coolest roads the country has to offer.”

Seven Cities, Seven Days

The 2017 HOT ROD Power Tour will kick off on Saturday, June 10 in Kansas City (venue TBA) and roll through seven cities over the course of seven days.

Following the kick-off event in Kansas City on June 10, additional Power Tour stops will include:



Sunday, June 11: Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa

Monday, June 12: Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa

Tuesday, June 13: University of Illinois (State Farm Center) in Champaign, Illinois

Wednesday, June 14: Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois

Thursday, June 15: Lucas Oil Raceway in Indianapolis, Indiana

FINALE EVENT on Friday, June 16: Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport in Bowling Green, Kentucky

At each stop, the 23rd annual HOT ROD Power Tour will feature a colorful midway of mobile display rigs from more than 50 performance manufacturers and aftermarket specialists with opportunities to view the latest innovations and get expert advice. The main stage will feature entertainment, celebrities, games, and dozens of giveaways. Select locations will also feature Drag Strip Fun Runs and Autocross action.

The HOT ROD Power Tour brings significant impact to the economies of each of its tour stops. Hotels, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars play host to tour participants who are relaxed and enjoying the lifestyle of the ultimate hot rodding journey. The HOT ROD Power Tour annually attracts participants from around the world who plan for months or even years to make the trip, and they come prepared to make each stop a memorable experience.

Participants may register a vehicle for just one day, two days, or the entire event. Vehicle registration is open to any year, make, or model. Pre-registration is available now through June 1 online at Hotrod.com/events. Pricing is as follows:

Multi-day pre-registration: $119/on-site registration: $150

*Includes vehicle entry at all venues, two credentials, one goody bag, Motor Trend OnDemand for 2 months, and a free Hot Rod magazine T-shirt!



Single day pre-registration: $50/on-site registration: $60

*Includes vehicle entry at one venue, exclusive license plate, and Motor Trend OnDemand for 2 months.

The HOT ROD Power Tour is also open to spectators at no cost! Come out and witness the spectacle.

For more information, follow the HOT ROD Power Tour at hotrod.com, Facebook: facebook.com/hotrodmag, Twitter: twitter.com/hotrodmagazine, email powertour(at)hotrod(dot)com, or call 310-363-4231.

For hotel information, contact Motor Sports Travel Service at motorsportstravelservice.com, 310-906-6194 or motorsportstravel(at)gmail(dot)com. For vendor booth information, contact Martha Carrasco at 949-705-3135 or mcarrasco(at)enthusiastnetwork(dot)com.

About HOT ROD

HOT ROD has been the most recognized brand in the world of high-performance cars since the iconic American magazine was founded in 1948. Today, the authoritative HOT ROD media footprint connects with more than 5 million individuals per month. The HOT ROD Network includes CAR CRAFT, CIRCLE TRACK, CLASSIC TRUCKS, ENGINE MASTERS, HOT ROD, HOT ROD DELUXE, MOPAR MUSCLE, MUSCLE CAR REVIEW, and STREET RODDER print and digital magazines; HOTROD.com; the two largest events of their kind, HOT ROD Power Tour and HOT ROD Drag Week; plus two monthly YouTube shows, Roadkill (averaging 1-million-plus views per episode), and the new HOT ROD Garage.

About TEN: The Enthusiast Network

TEN: The Enthusiast Network is the world’s premier transmedia network of enthusiast brands, such as MOTOR TREND, AUTOMOBILE, HOT ROD, SURFER, TRANSWORLD SKATEBOARDING, and GRINDTV. With more than 60 websites, 50 publications, 50 annual events, the Motor Trend OnDemand subscription video-on-demand service, as well as the world’s largest automotive and action/adventure sports media platforms, TEN inspires enthusiasts to pursue their passions. For more information, visit enthusiastnetwork.com.