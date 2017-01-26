Bourbon Orleans Hotel of the New Orleans Hotel Collection This honor is representative of the fine work our team has done in the past several years, producing the loveliest, most memorable events for our favorite brides in an historic French Quarter setting just a few steps from St. Louis Cathedral.

The Bourbon Orleans Hotel, located in the heart of the French Quarter in New Orleans, announces that it has been selected as a 2017 ­­winner in The Knot Best of Weddings, an annual award representing the highest-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on The Knot, the leading wedding brand and marketplace.

In 2017, only 2% of the 300,000 local wedding professionals listed on TheKnot.com have received this distinguished accolade. In its eleventh annual year, The Knot continues its longstanding tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2017, an annual by- and for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. To determine the winners, The Knot assessed over one million reviews across the various vendor categories—venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and hotels. These winners represent the best of the best for wedding professionals that a bride or groom would want to consider in order to inspire, plan and book their own unique wedding.

“This honor is representative of the fine work our team has done in the past several years, producing the loveliest, most memorable events for our favorite brides in an historic French Quarter setting just a few steps from St. Louis Cathedral,” said Alyssa Shaheen, Weddings Director for the Bourbon Orleans Hotel.

The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that’s uniquely theirs. With a rich history of providing quality content and inspiration to couples, The Knot is making it easier for couples to connect with and book just the right wedding professional to create their perfect wedding day. Eight out of 10 couples come to The Knot where they can be connected to any of 300,000 local wedding professionals across the country. The Knot marries great technology with trusted content--and a little love--to make planning for the most important day of a person's life easier and more enjoyable.

For more information about The Knot Best of Weddings and a complete list of winners, please visit https://www.theknot.com/vendors/best-of-weddings.

About the New Orleans Hotel Collection

The New Orleans Hotel Collection is a group of six splendidly original hotels in the New Orleans metropolitan region owned by local investors. Comprised of the Bourbon Orleans, Dauphine Orleans, Hotel Le Marais, The Whitney Hotel, Crowne Plaza of New Orleans Airport and the Hotel Mazarin, these boutique and small upscale meeting hotels are in prime locations throughout the city. For more information, visit http://www.neworleanshotelcollection.com.

About The Knot

The Knot is the nation’s leading wedding resource and marketplace that seamlessly engages matches and connects couples with the right products, services and local wedding professionals they need to plan and pull off their wedding. The trusted brand reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through the #1 wedding website TheKnot.com, its mobile apps, The Knot national and local wedding magazines, and The Knot book series.