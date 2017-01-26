Financing Your Way Introduces New Financing Option to Funeral Homes

Funeral Home Financing Options “We want to help lessen the financial burdens that so often come with funeral homes services,” says employee Erica Wright. “By providing this program to families when times are tough, we can give them some peace of mind.”

Looking to help families who are seeking an alternative payment option for funeral home services, Financing Your Way offers a new program to assist in these costs. The financing program is quick, easy, and sure to help out families in need.

When it comes to financing in the funeral home industry, there are not a lot of options that are readily available to families. Financing Your Way saw this problem and is now offering a solution to give families another payment option during these tough times.

“Funerals are already hard enough on families, but having to worry about the costs of funeral home services only adds to the stress. We want to help relieve some of that stress- the new financing option is a great program for families seeking funds to help cover funeral home services.” –Donald Lee

With 0% merchant rates for middle and top tier individuals, loan amounts between $1,000 and $35,000, loan terms up to 60 months with no prepayment penalties, a high approval rating, and no interest for 6 months, this program has a lot to offer. The application process is quick and easy, and can be done all online.

“We want to help lessen the financial burdens that so often come with funeral homes services,” says employee Erica Wright. “By providing this program to families when times are tough, we can give them some peace of mind.”

About Financing Your Way

With over fifty years of experience in the retail market place, Financing Your Way proudly stands behind its promise to provide the best financing solutions possible to meet the needs of your business. Working to take the headache out of your business’s financing program, Financing Your Way has established partnerships with financial lenders all across the country so that they can pair your business with the right lenders.

Financing Your Way offers single and multiple lender platforms, as well as customizable in-store financing options. Besides matching the right lenders with your business, Financing Your Way’s goal is to help you maximize your financing program’s potential through personalized training and access to effective marketing tools.

For more information about Financing Your Way visit: http://www.financingyourway.com. You can also follow Financing Your Way on Facebook and LinkedIn.