File & ServeXpress, headquartered in Irving, Texas, announces its new leadership team, led by Chief Executive Officer Tammy Carter, as part of new private equity ownership of Strait Lane Capital Partners and refocus on the organization’s core products of legal eFiling and eService delivered nationwide through expert customer care. Carter is the only female CEO in the eFiling and eService industry.

Carter, founded CaseFileXpress, the first eFiling vendor on TexasOnline in 2002. In addition to her industry expertise, she brings more than 30 years of software development, client management, and public sector experience to the role. Prior to assuming the CEO position, Carter served in roles including General Manager and Vice President of Government and Legal Services for File & ServeXpress.

Carter is joined on the leadership team by Matthew Peeples, Chief Financial Officer; Sara Collins, Vice President of Product Development and Support; and Kristi Craig, Vice President of Technology and Infrastructure.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we build out new products, improve services, and focus on what we do best — filing and serving legal documents,” said Carter. “Competitors in our industry are trying to commoditize this business, but we recognize there are many opportunities to bring increased value to our clients through our services.”

File & ServeXpress was formed in 2012 through an acquisition of CaseFileXpress and File & Serve, a former LexisNexis company. The resulting combination brought together products and teams with more than 25 years of experience in legal eFiling and service delivery, forming the leader in the industry. Today, File & ServeXpress is in 1,300 courts nationally with almost 200,000 registered users, and is the host of more than 42 million searchable documents.

File & ServeXpress sees eFiling and eService as more than a one-way gateway, but as multi-communication, workflow tools for law firms and the courts alike. Law firms are looking for ways to increase their productivity and profitability, and File & ServeXpress provides both while incorporating security and reliability. In addition, attorneys have a responsibility to protect their clients’ information, and the File & ServeXpress solutions offer multiple layers of security, ease of use, and much better record keeping than email or cloud-based storage solutions.

“We are like a highway system for attorneys connecting them to courts and other attorneys nationally,” said Carter. “Our clients range from Am Law 200 to large plaintiff firms who are managing complex litigation. These firms choose us for our online features, historical tracking, document repository, client service, and connection to key jurisdictions like Washington D.C., Delaware, San Francisco, and Houston.”

