Leading global construction and facilities-related services firm, Gilbane Building Company, is pleased to announce that Rebecca A. Severson has been named Corporate Safety Director. Severson brings a wide breadth of experience in safety, project management, engineering and the military to this important role. As corporate safety leader, she will work closely with Gilbane’s business units and operations teams to ensure safety is always our top priority and we are we are using world-class techniques, training and technology to reduce risks and eliminate accidents.

Through relentless application of best practices, visible leadership, and employee engagement, Gilbane continues to be a safety leader in the construction industry and strives to ensure all of its operations are incident free. Gilbane President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael McKelvy said, “We selected Becky through an internal selection process from multiple candidates. She is the right leader to take Gilbane and our Incident and Injury Free journey to the next level. As Gilbane’s Corporate Safety Director, Becky will continue that effort and help all of our teams, partners and clients learn from each other and elevate their best practices.”

Gilbane is a safety leader in the construction industry. Our employees embrace a philosophy of caring that includes looking out for the wellbeing of everyone on our projects and sending them home safely at the end of the day. Our philosophy of caring has helped us gain recognition as one of the industry’s safest builders, including receiving the prestigious first place 2016 Construction Safety Excellence Award by the Associated General Contractors. This award honored Gilbane’s safety culture and performance, innovative safety techniques, management commitment and employee engagement.

Rebecca joined the construction industry in 1998 and is a graduate of the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a bachelor of science in Architectural Engineering. Her most recent role during her 14-year tenure with Gilbane was as Regional Safety Manager for our Midwest division. She is a lieutenant colonel in the Air National Guard serving as a bioenvironmental engineer focusing on occupational safety and industrial hygiene programs, and in 2015 was recognized as the Air National Guard Biomedical Specialist Field Grade Officer of the Year. Severson is a Safety Trained Supervisor in Construction (STSC), HAZMAT Operations Technician and also holds OSHA 10- and 30-hour certifications. She is an active member of the American Society of Safety Engineers serving as her chapter’s President and Women in Safety Engineering Chair.

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, close-out and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1873 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations around the world. For more information, visit http://www.gilbaneco.com.