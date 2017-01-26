MicroHAWK readers in combination with the browser-based WebLink user interface, allow users to adjust reader settings remotely and to monitor results in real time from any web-enabled device without installing any software.

Microscan, a global technology leader in barcode, machine vision, verification, and lighting solutions, announces that it will demonstrate new capabilities of the high-performance MicroHAWK family of barcode readers and the innovative multi-array PanelScan® PCB Traceability System at Booth # 1737 at IPC APEX EXPO 2017, taking place February 14 – 16, 2017 in San Diego, California.

Microscan experts will run live demonstrations of the MicroHAWK family of products – the industry’s smallest high-performance imagers – to be embedded in test fixtures, on conveyors and inside SMT equipment. MicroHAWK readers in combination with the browser-based WebLink user interface, allow users to adjust reader settings remotely and to monitor results in real time from any web-enabled device without installing any software. With MicroHAWK and WebLink, line changeovers can be accommodated easily with just a few clicks from any web browser. Show attendees will learn how MicroHAWK readers are able to read any barcode on any part, to adjust for new barcodes on the fly, to auto-enhance image captures to read barcodes on PCBs of different colors, and to perform out of the box with as little as one minute of setup time for new jobs. The software that powers MicroHAWK is stored on the readers themselves, offering universal job portability so that switching decode parameters, changing devices, and saving and recalling jobs is simpler than ever.

Visitors to Microscan’s booth at IPC APEX EXPO 2017 will learn and discuss how MicroHAWK barcode readers can be easily configured for specific application needs with no specialized knowledge required, reducing setup time by up to 70% compared to similar systems.

PanelScan® is a user-friendly and easily-integrated traceability solution for capturing barcode data from multi-array PCBs at the front end or mid-stream on any SMT line. This integrated system replaces error-prone manual scanning with a solution that allows for in-motion scanning and keeps production lines moving. Microscan solutions experts will demonstrate how this easy-to-use barcode reading solution can help manufacturers ensure the production line is always running with no need for lengthy line shut-downs to reposition, reconfigure, and test barcode readers.

To learn more about these and other innovative solutions from Microscan, visit booth # 1737 at IPC APEX EXPO 2017 from February 14 – 16, 2017 in San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California. For additional information, please contact Microscan at info(at)microscan(dot)com.

About Microscan

Microscan is a global leader in barcode reading, machine vision, and verification technology serving a wide range of automation and OEM applications. Founded in 1982, Microscan has a strong history of technology innovation that includes the invention of the first laser diode barcode scanner and the 2D symbology, Data Matrix. Today, Microscan remains a leader in automatic identification and inspection with extensive solutions ranging from barcode reading, tracking, and traceability to complex machine vision measurement, guidance, barcode verification, and print quality grading.

As an ISO 9001:2008 certified company recognized for quality leadership in the U.S., Microscan is known and trusted by customers worldwide as a provider of high-quality, high-precision products. Microscan is a part of Spectris plc, the productivity-enhancing instrumentation and controls company.