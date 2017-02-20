Sisters Co-author New Book About Health and Healing

A near-death experience and the heartbreaking loss of a child intertwined the path of sisters Terry Larkin and Marjorie Steiner. Inspired to share a powerful message, Larkin and Steiner co-authored “The Light GAP: God’s Amazing Presence.”

The authors describe the book as a work of love, weaving two powerful occurrences with LIGHT to create a moving piece of work. Interconnected by unexplained events, Larkin and Steiner came together to grasp a deeper awareness, while helping others expand their spiritual journeys.

“Our experiences in life have led us to understandings that drive our life today,” authors Larkin and Steiner said. “Our book shares how an everyday existence with an expanded awareness can help others see their own life differently.”

The sisters included positive, simple steps for making changes that affect health issues for all readers. In “The Light GAP: God’s Amazing Presence,” Larkin and Steiner combine their knowledge about healing physical and emotional health through God’s presence trusting inner guidance.

“'The Light GAP: God’s Amazing Presence,’ is a practical guide about how to make changes and break patterns that might be blocking your spiritual growth,” Larkin and Steiner said. “It shows what is keeping you from living your life wrapped in love, peace, and health.”

Readers will follow along as the sisters share their journey with no fear of death and how God’s unconditional love brought inner peace that is available to all people.

“The Light GAP: God’s Amazing Presence”

By: Terry Larkin and Marjorie Steiner

ISBN: 978-1-50436-654-0 (hc); 978-1-50436-653-3 (sc); 978-1-50436-666-3 (e-book)

Available at: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Balboa Press

About the authors

Terry Larkin is a writer, motivational speaker and workshop leader in the area of spirituality and health. Retired from teaching, she resides in Holland, Michigan with her husband Doug. Larkin has three grown sons and four grandchildren. Her awakened Inner Divine Spirit began with her near-death experience message of pure love with amazing healing potential.

Marjorie Steiner leads programs providing adults an opportunity to reflect on a spiritual theme within a safe circle of trust. Steiner shares her LIGHT Experience after the death of their daughter Anne, with new spiritual insights and understanding. Teaching was her passion. Now retired, she and her husband live in Northbrook, Illinois. They have two sons and two grandsons.

