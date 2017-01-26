Discovery-as-a-Service by Compliance The capacity to analyze data with increased transparency, efficiency, and scalability will have an immediate and significant impact on the accuracy and effectiveness of our clients’ eDiscovery processes.

Compliance, an integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider, today announced the release of DaaS 2.0, the newest version of its Discovery-as-a-Service Managed Services platform. Compliance’s update highlights advanced features of the client administration portal and additional Relativity customizations, allowing for critical statistical feedback to help manage eDiscovery using data metrics and analysis, as well as overall document review workflow.

With this release, Compliance will provide clients access to a full array of data points, in both graphical and chart formats, which provide insight into infrastructure, storage, utilization, and custom metrics. The landing portal and dashboards are now a key starting point for clients accessing their managed services environment, which consists of Nuix processing, kCura’s Relativity and Brainspace’s Discovery 5 advanced analytics software.

Within the Relativity DaaS environment, Compliance now also includes a free tier of Machine Translation with each workspace, as well as Enhanced Language Identification services without the need for an analytics index. These new features are in addition to existing Compliance Relativity customizations such as the PrivLog Name Normalizer, Case Log Discussions, Single-Click Multi-Code Button, and various proprietary admin tools and review workflow additions.

“Savvy clients today are looking for more control over their eDiscovery spend and a simplified toolset on demand” said Ari Perlstein, Compliance’s Chief Technology Officer. “The capacity to analyze data with increased transparency, efficiency, and scalability will have an immediate and significant impact on the accuracy and effectiveness of our clients’ eDiscovery processes.”

“Our team continues to develop custom solutions around best-in-breed technology to give our corporate and law firm clients a next-generation experience,” said Marc Zamsky, COO of Compliance. “The DaaS platform helps make an otherwise complex process simple and secure, while putting control back into the hands of the legal teams that require it.”

About Compliance

Compliance Discovery Solutions is a state-of-the-art integrated eDiscovery services and managed review provider. Through a combination of cutting edge technology, secure SSAE 16 SOC certified data centers and a national footprint of document review space, Compliance helps AmLaw 100 and Fortune 1000 clients manage critical and complex legal matters. Compliance is a division of System One.