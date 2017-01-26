Fundación Tropicalia Honored By Global Tourism Agency

Fundación Tropicalia, a nonprofit affiliate of Cisneros that serves the community of Miches in the Dominican Republic, was honored by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) at the agency’s 13th UNTWO Awards ceremony held at the International Tourism Trade Fair in Madrid.

Fundación Tropicalia, the sustainability affiliate of Cisneros Real Estate’s Tropicalia luxury tourism development, was named as a finalist in the Non-Governmental Organizations category for its sustainable tourism supply-chain initiative. Overall, nearly 150 initiatives from 55 countries applied for the UNWTO’s annual awards, which promote the work of entities around the world that have greatly influenced the tourism sector.

Fundación Tropicalia’s supply-chain initiative is supported by the Inter-American Development Bank’s Multilateral Investment Fund. The program, launched in 2013, seeks to improve market access for entrepreneurs and agricultural producers in Miches; create an inclusive business model linked to tourism; and support sustainable business practices in the region.

“We’re grateful to the UNWTO for honoring Fundación Tropicalia’s work with its host community of Miches,” said Adriana Cisneros, Chief Executive Officer of Cisneros, the parent company of Cisneros Real Estate. “Since 2008, our goal has been to support the community’s socioeconomic development and prosperity, and to position Miches as a model for sustainable tourism worldwide.”

William Phelan, President of Fundación Tropicalia, and Sofia Perazzo, Executive Director, accepted the award at a gala held on Jan. 19, 2017. “Through education, training and community involvement, we believe Miches can thrive as a tourism destination while protecting the natural beauty, resources and culture that make it unique,” Ms. Perazzo said.

About Fundación Tropicalia

Fundación Tropicalia designs and implements programs for the local community of Miches in the Dominican Republic in four key areas: the environment, education, productivity and socio-cultural advocacy. Established in 2008 by Tropicalia, a sustainable tourism and real estate development of Cisneros Real Estate, the foundation drives sustainable socioeconomic development by working in partnership with the community and institutions from the private, public, civil society and academic sectors. The diversity of its partnerships allows for innovative, high-impact programs and the efficient use of resources. For more information, please visit http://www.fundaciontropicalia.com.