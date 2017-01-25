The company will also introduce several new solutions formulated for specific applications.

Michelman will showcase its extensive line of specialty surface additives and polymeric binders for wood, metal, concrete and architectural coating applications at the European Coatings Show being held April 4-6, 2017 in Nuremberg, Germany. The company will also introduce several new solutions formulated for specific applications.

To support its position as a global leader in the development and manufacturing of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, Michelman will also conduct several technical presentations on the show floor. Topics and scheduling will be available at http://www.michelman.com and at Michelman’s booth during show hours.

Michelman will exhibit in Hall 1 Stand 1-330. Full details regarding new products to be introduced at the show, and information on technical presentations will be available on Michelman’s website at http://www.michelman.com/media.

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.