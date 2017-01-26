nLIGHT, the technology leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, introduces the industry’s brightest multi-mode diode laser. This new addition to the element® diode laser portfolio emits 200 W from a 105 µm fiber, 0.15 NA. In only one year, nLIGHT’s new element® surpassed their own previous record for the industry’s brightest fiber laser pump with over a 25% increase in power and brightness.

This key milestone for fiber coupled diodes was achieved through innovative developments in both chip and packaging technology. The brightness of element® pumps has revolutionized the architecture of high power fiber laser and direct diode systems.

Based on cascaded single-emitter laser diodes, high power fiber coupling and simplified packaging, the element® platform offers the highest brightness diodes in the industry today. Available at wavelengths from 793 nm to 976 nm, and power levels up to 220 W, these lasers are the highest performance diode lasers for next generation fiber and solid-state laser pumping.

About nLIGHT Corporation

