Custom Business Solutions (CBS), developers of the restaurant industry’s first iPad-based cloud Point of Sale System, today announces integration with Ctuit Software’s restaurant management platforms. Operators using NorthStar can now tap into the labor, sales and menu mix data available through Ctuit’s tools to better manage their business.

“Integrating these two powerful solutions gives operators the business intelligence tools they need to improve operations and increase revenue, making them more competitive and better able to focus on their guests,” said Art Julian, CEO of Custom Business Solutions.

“CBS and Ctuit both have a longstanding, multi-decade history of working seamlessly towards our mutual clients’ success. With CBS’ development of NorthStar, Ctuit immediately saw the benefit of integrating it with its Radar platform,” Robert D’Ambrosia, Chief Executive Officer

First developed for the restaurant industry nearly six years ago, NorthStar Order Entry provides an omnichannel system for guests and servers to more efficiently order while managing security, improving speed of service and enhancing the guest experience with better service, all managed from the cloud.

The integration combines Ctuit’s RADAR and On the Fly™ restaurant management tools that automate numerous administrative functions within the restaurant environment.

About Ctuit Software

Ctuit Software is the creator of RADAR, comprehensive restaurant management software that helps restaurants reduce food and labor costs while streamlining operations. Since launching in 2000, Ctuit continues to solve the restaurant industry’s most difficult challenges. The entire Ctuit support team is comprised of seasoned industry veterans providing knowledgeable customer service to help restaurants run seamlessly. This all-in-one software equips restaurateurs with powerful business intelligence and meaningful data to deliver success that you can see and taste. For more information on improving your restaurant’s efficiency and profitability, please visit http://www.ctuit.com.

About Custom Business Solutions

Since 1994, the advanced software solutions offered by Custom Business Solutions have helped numerous hospitality professionals to operate their businesses more profitably. Restaurant operators and their guests have benefited from CBS’s NorthStar suite of products that enhance the dining experiences. CBS also offers a range of support services such as after-hours help desk capabilities. Custom Business Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, CA with offices throughout the Western United States. For more information, visit http://www.cbsnorthstar.com.