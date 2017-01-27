New Television Show Educates Community on Baby Boomer Health

“This new show provides this generation with the answers they need to make informed decisions about their health and future.” Greg Jamian, president and chief executive officer of AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

With nearly 75 million baby boomers in America, a new community television show addresses a variety of health-related topics specific to this generation. “Boomer Health at Home,” presented by Troy-based AmeriCare Medical, Inc., partners with local health professionals and Bloomfield Community Television to provide expert medical advice in the comfort of viewers’ homes.

“As baby boomers continue to age, they are finding themselves in a unique situation where they are not only caretakers for their parents, but also dealing with health concerns of their own,” said Greg Jamian, president and chief executive officer of AmeriCare Medical, Inc., “This new show provides this generation with the answers they need to make informed decisions about their health and future.”

From financial planning and memory care, to general first aid and illness prevention, “Boomer Health at Home” covers a wide range of topics about home healthcare.

“As an industry leader in home healthcare providers, we find that our patients all strive for the same goal —to live long, healthy lives in the comfort of their home,” said Jamian. “We hope that this show acts as another educational resource to help everyone to accomplish just that.”

“Boomer Health at Home” is available both online at http://www.bloomfieldtwp.org/Services/cable/Videos/BoomerHealthAtHome2016.asp and on local public access channels serving the Bloomfield area and beyond. New episodes air monthly.

About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.

For more than three decades AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities and private homes throughout Michigan. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program for high standards of excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment and specialized pharmacy services. AmeriCare Medical, Inc. is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment and RxIV Pharmacy, making it a one-stop resource for patients and their home care needs.