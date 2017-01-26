Lajollacooks4u Turns Up the Heat for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Lajollacooks4u offers one of the most romantic escapes in San Diego. Situated atop Mt. Soledad overlooking La Jolla, its hands-on cooking classes provide the ideal activity for any couple looking to create lasting memories.

The experience first begins with an olive oil and salt tasting to whet the palette, followed with a tour of Chef Jodi Abel’s private garden. Then, couples roll up their sleeves and start preparing the selected four-course meal – all while relaxing, sipping wine and tasting each dish along the way. Once the preparation is complete, it’s time to enjoy the great food and wine – with great company.

“Helping our guests create some of their most memorable lifetime moments is our goal at Lajollacooks4u,” said Founder Jodi Abel. “We enjoy celebrating the special moments that bring people together.”

For more information on Lajollacooks4u’s special Valentine’s Day packages, contact jodi(at)lajollacooks4u.com or visit http://www.lajollacooks4u.com.

About Lajollacooks4u:

Lajollacooks4u, founded in 2008, provides an ideal activity for corporate team building, couples and any foodie looking for a unique cooking and culinary experience in a magnificent setting overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Based in La Jolla, a suburb of San Diego, CA, Lajollacooks4u has enjoyed record growth since its inception and has been ranked as one of the area’s top attractions on the popular travel review site, Trip Advisor. In November 2015, Chef Jodi Abel also released her cookbook, Lajollacooks4u: California Cuisine, an accumulation of the favorite recipes her guests have been raving about. For more information about her cooking events, as well as her cookbook, please contact jodi(at)lajollacooks4u.com or visit http://www.lajollacooks4u.com.