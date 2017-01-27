Researchfish enhances the way an organisation can track, measure and understand the impact from the research it funds. Having the capability to enrich the information collected is a key strategic direction for us. —Sean Newell CEO

This provides funding organisations, charities and universities with a unique understanding of what their funding has achieved and therefore enables them to make informed decisions about future funding activities, communication with stakeholders at all levels and in many cases increase annual funding amounts. Any research outputs reported in Researchfish that have been recommended by F1000’s expert Faculty will be freely identifiable to its users. This new partnership will provide Researchfish members with even greater insight into the value and potential impact of much of the research that they have supported.

Through the article recommendations of a virtual Faculty of over 8000 leading life science experts, F1000Prime provides a well-recognised indicator of research quality and potential impact that can be used to complement quantitative citation-based indicators to support research assessment.

While all articles that have been recommended will be freely identifiable within the Researchfish platform, any organisations subscribing to the F1000Prime service will be able to access richer content about the expert/s who are recommending the work and why the work has been recommended.

Further developments in the sphere of interoperability between the two platforms will follow. The launch of this integration coincides with the release of the new Researchfish user interface and will go live at the beginning of the UK Research Councils’ submission period in February. During this time, over 100,000 users will be reporting via the Researchfish platform.

“Researchfish enhances the way an organisation can track, measure and understand the impact from the research it funds. Having the capability to enrich the information collected is a key strategic direction in which we are looking to drive the service,” said Sean Newell, CEO of Researchfish. “We have been listening to our members and interoperability is of increasing importance. We are investing significantly to deliver against these requests and the integration of F1000 into Researchfish is our first significant step to add ever increasing value to the service we provide.”

"It is important to build connections between the myriad of research outputs-related information now being captured to provide a route to better understand how to make research more effective. More practically, it also should improve the process for researchers, funders and institutions in piecing together all the relevant information about the research they have supported and delivered," said Liz Allen, Director of Strategic Initiatives at F1000.

Ben Mansell

Ben.Mansell(at)researchfish(dot)com

