Applied Systems Recognized as Top Cloud-Based Software Provider

Applied Systems today announced its recognition by numerous industry associations and peers as a top-cloud based software provider. Awards received distinguish the company’s organizational leadership and innovative software and services setting the insurance industry’s standards. Most recently, Applied was awarded Corporate America’s Best US Insurance Automation Systems Provider and Best Global Cloud Software Provider for their 2016 Technology & Software Awards program.

Additional notable 2016 awards and recognition include:



Wealth & Finance 2016 Business Awards: Recognizes the firms that, through their innovative methods and outstanding results, are changing the way individuals view their industry and are surging ahead of their competition. Applied was recognized with “Best Insurance Technology Company 2016” and “Award for Excellence in Data Centre Solutions 2016.”

Apps Run the World’s The Cloud Top 500 Report: Ranks and analyzes the explosive growth of the world’s 500+ largest cloud application vendors by their latest cloud subscription revenues. In 2016, Applied ranked #49 out of 500.

Insurance Business America Five Star Partners Program: Recognizes leaders in industries that support independent agencies and brokerages’ efforts to take their businesses to the next level. Independent agents and brokers voted on the companies and products they felt were the “Best of the Best.” Both Applied Epic and Applied TAM were honored with Five Stars.

Stevie Awards: Named the winner of five Stevie® Awards across New Product, Innovation of the Year, Apps, and Company of the Year categories in The 14th Annual American Business Awards, the nation’s premier business awards program. Applied received Gold Stevie Awards for Applied Epic, IVANS Market Appetite and Applied Mobile software, and received Bronze Stevie Awards for Company and Applied PerformanceManagement software in their respective categories.

2016 Best Practices Award of Excellence: Acknowledges insurance organizations for their exceptional efforts in promoting and marketing Best Practices tools, seminars and philosophies to independent agencies throughout the year.

Elite Women in Insurance: Recognized Applied’s Kris Hackney by both National Underwriters PropertyCasualty360 and Insurance Business America as a leading woman in insurance.

Business Intelligence Group’s BIG Innovation Award: Identifies those who have brought new ideas to life and seek to change the way organizations and individuals interact with the world. IVANS Market Appetite was recognized as an innovative solution reshaping insurance distribution via the independent agency channel.

ACORD Awards: Presented to those organizations and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in ACORD implementations in the past year. ACORD awarded IVANS and NYCM with the “Most Compelling Case Study.”

“As the insurance industry undergoes digital transformation, agencies, brokerages and insurers rely on their trusted technology partner to provide solutions and expert advice to support their business operations and growth strategies,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Applied is pleased to be recognized by our industry peers and these prominent associations as an industry leader in cloud-based software innovation connecting the business of insurance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognized as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of agency and brokerage management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.