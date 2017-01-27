Three Weavers Brewing Company, one of the largest independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County, names John Larkins as Director of Sales. In his role, Larkins will focus on distribution strategy, sales management, and building an industry-leading sales team as Three Weavers forecasts rapid expansion on the West Coast.

With 25 years of experience in the beverage industry, Larkins brings a wealth of sales and distribution expertise to Three Weavers. Before moving into the craft beer industry, Larkins was the Regional VP and National Director of Distributor Strategy at Heineken USA, where he managed major product launches as well as distribution for the global company.

Prior to Three Weavers, Larkins was the Senior Director, East Region Sales, for Craft Brew Alliance where he led statewide distribution for Appalachian Mountain Brewery, an independent craft brewery in North Carolina. At CBA, he contributed to the company’s achievement of selling two of the top five 16 oz. cans in a one year period.

John Larkins is the second all-star hire that Founder, Lynne Weaver, has made to bolster the Three Weavers team to support the brewery’s mission and growth. “Our first hire in award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, was key to our success and Alex has been an instrumental partner. And to build on that, I could not be more excited to have an executive with John’s pedigree in sales and distribution to join the Three Weavers team,” said Lynne Weaver. “For John to move across the country to lead our sales team speaks volumes about his commitment to our brewery and his passion for the craft beer industry.”

Founded in 2013, Three Weavers has established itself as one of leading craft breweries in Los Angeles County and forecasts production of 12k BBL’s in the coming year. With it’s 2016 World Beer Cup Gold Medal and growing team, Three Weavers is expanding distribution on the West Coast with new beer formats, including 12 oz. bottles and cans.

“I was looking for the right role with the next generation of brewers in the craft beer industry,” said John Larkins, “and after spending time with Lynne, Alex (Brewmaster) and the team, I knew Three Weavers was it. The next few years are going to be very exciting.”

About Three Weavers

Three Weavers Brewing Company is an independent craft brewery, located in Inglewood, California. Founded by Lynne Weaver in 2013, Three Weavers is one of the largest, independent craft breweries in Los Angeles County and currently expanding production and distribution on the West Coast. Led by award-winning Brewmaster, Alexandra Nowell, Three Weavers craft beers have received critical acclaim, winning a World Beer Cup Gold Medal in 2016. With a mission to build a positive sense of community through the collective passion for craft beer, Three Weavers was named California Small Business of the Year (District #62) and Lynne Weaver was elected to the Board of Directors of the California Craft Brewers Association (CCBA).

For more information, visit threeweavers.la

