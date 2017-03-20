HealthCareMandA.com will host an important webinar — Behavioral Health Care: Buying, Selling and Valuing —on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at 1:00 PM ET. A recording of the webinar will also be made available following its live presentation. The webinar is part of the Interactive Webinar Series.

Mergers and acquisitions in the behavioral health care market hit a growth spurt in 2015 that continued through 2016. New players and established companies are building platforms, consolidating and moving into new areas. Join the discussion to find out where the best opportunity lies.

Lisa Phillips, Editor of HealthCareMandA.com and moderator of the panel, will pose relevant topics such as: Who’s buying, who’s selling, and why; What is affecting current valuations; Emerging trends and new players in the market; and will discuss our expert panelists’ views on the headwinds and tailwinds at play in this market. Our panel of experts will include, Jerry Rhodes, Chairman, Baymark Health, Chris Rogers, Managing Director, Ziegler and Todd Rudsenske, Managing Director, Cain Brothers.

If interested in this topic, then don’t miss the live webinar on March 23, 2017 at 1:00 pm ET, or miss out on the recording that will be available following the webinar.

Please visit https://products.levinassociates.com/downloads/1703b-webinar/ or call 203-846-6800 for more information about this interactive webinar.

