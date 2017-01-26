The availability of a detachable keyboard designed specifically for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-Q2 two-in-one tablet will be very well received by many customers, and the price point is ideal for users that need a lower-cost option.

Group Mobile, a rapidly expanding premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions has extended its product offerings to include the new semi-rugged Toughpad FZ-Q2 from Panasonic, an industry leader in reliable and innovative rugged mobile computers. The 12.5-inch, business and enterprise focused tablet is designed to be much more durable than standard consumer-grade hardware, and is aimed at industries such as home health, code enforcement, transportation, point-of sale (POS) retail, and enterprise applications.

“The availability of a detachable keyboard designed specifically for the Panasonic Toughpad FZ-Q2 two-in-one tablet will be very well received by many customers, and the price point is ideal for users that need a lower-cost option,” stated Stephanie Kreitner, Executive Vice President of Group Mobile.

“Our entire family of Toughbook products are engineered to meet the real world demands our customers face on a daily basis and in many of these environments, consumer devices simply fall short,” said Brian Rowley, Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Panasonic System Communications Company of North America. “With enterprise-grade features like a serviceable battery and 4G LTE connectivity, the Q2 delivers the features that users need and IT and finance operation managers appreciate, ensuring a longer product lifecycle and higher return on mobile computing investments.”

The Toughpad FZ-Q2 provides the ideal level of durability for light duty field work. The FZ-Q2 two-in-one tablet can be safely sanitized with a disinfectant solution for home health, food service or inspection applications. Additionally, the FZ-Q2 is equipped with a unique HDMI-in feature for the cable industry and on-site diagnostics. To meet the diverse market needs, the FZ-Q2 two-in-one is equipped with the Intel Core m5 vPro processor, 8GB of onboard RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of solid state drive storage. The Toughpad FZ-Q2 two-in-one hybrid combines advanced performance with a flexible form factor, making it a powerful mobile computing solution for enterprise deployments.

When it comes to connectivity, the Toughpad FZ-Q2 offers an expansive selection of options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and optional 4G LTE multi carrier with satellite GPS. The device also features USB 3.0, Micro SDXC card slot, 2MP webcam, and an 8MP documentation camera in the rear. Unlike consumer grade tablets, the Toughpad FZ-Q2 has integrated options for insertable, or contactless SmartCard readers, a must for many government and healthcare users. The FZ-Q2 two-in-one tablet comes standard with a full sized backlit keyboard to ease heavy data entry tasks and can be easily detached to provide users with a lightweight, portable tablet.

A full range of accessories are available with the Toughpad FZ-Q2, notably a full desktop cradle for seamless transition from the office into the field, and a rotating hand strap to achieve maximum productivity.

The Panasonic semi-rugged FZ-Q2 tablet can be ordered from Group Mobile today. To learn more, visit: https://groupmobile.com/panasonic-toughpad-fz-q2.html or call toll free 866-RUGGED8 (1-866-784-4338).

