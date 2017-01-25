The honor of being recognized for the workplace culture we have fostered behind our doors is one we do not take for granted.

easyBackgrounds Inc., the foremost provider of background screening services nationwide, has been chosen as one of Boston’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. The distinction identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in human resources practices and employee enrichment. This achievement coincides with the 15th anniversary of easyBackgrounds operations, celebrated on January 10th, 2017.

“The honor of being recognized for the workplace culture we have fostered behind our doors is one we do not take for granted,” said Brian McElwee, President of easyBackgrounds. “Our focus on creating the richest employee experience possible is one that not only creates an engaging environment, but positively affects our client experiences as well. Historically Boston is one of America’s greatest cities, but we have also found it to house some of America’s greatest citizens as well.”

In order to determine the top companies to work for, the National Association for Business Resources assesses organizations on the categories of communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and more. These results are then benchmarked against other participating organizations in the region, with winners publicly acknowledged at a regional awards gala.

“The timing of this award makes it sweeter, as it falls during our 15th anniversary,” said McElwee. “Since easyBackgrounds began operations in 2002, our success in leading the background screening industry is all due to our exemplary workforce. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all our hard-working employees, and welcome our newest hires to the team.”

easyBackgrounds’ most recent hires include Business Development Representative Darryl Mundo and Client Advocate McKenzie Kane. Mundo will rely on his 15+ years of business development experience to build new business relationships that further grow easyBackgrounds’ clientele base. “I love working in my new role not only for the work itself, but for the wonderful and caring team of coworkers that surround me,” said Mundo. Outside of his professional career, he hosts a weekly radio show on Portsmouth Community Radio.

McKenzie Kane brings a vast amount of customer service and communications expertise to the team. Coupled with her experience in Criminal Justice and using databases, she will be working to ensure easyBackgrounds clients have a positive experience. “The thought of using both my professional and educational experience is what attracted me to the Client Advocate position,” said Kane. “Management has built a great team here that has been very welcoming and a pleasure to work with.”

About easyBackgrounds

easyBackgrounds, Inc., was founded in 2002 by Brian and Quinn McElwee in Newfields, NH and has become a trusted leader in conducting background checks for employers. In addition to its commitment of providing an unparalleled level of service to its clients, easyBackgrounds is dedicated to supporting and participating in charitable events for local and national organizations that benefit from corporate donations. For more information, visit http://www.easybackgrounds.com.