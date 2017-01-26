Commercial Refrigeration - Top Energy Saving Features This PRSM Snapshot provides a quick view into how retailers are currently saving energy, the average age of refrigeration equipment and pricing trends through 2019.” - PRSM CEO - Bill Yanek

The Professional Retail Store Maintenance Association, (PRSM), the authority on retail, multi-site facilities management, released its latest Benchmarking Snapshot “Commercial Refrigeration,” which utilizes information from the latest PRSM Benchmarking Report, “Energy Benchmarking Initiative Study,” the 2016 IBISWorld report, “Walk-in Refrigerator in the U.S. – Procurement Report,” and the new DOE Updated Rule to Energy Policy Act, which will be in effect as of March 2017.

The snapshot features the top-energy saving technologies used by PRSM retailers:



60 percent use anti-sweat heater controls.

33 percent of retailers utilize floating head pressure control and overnight covers for open cases.

17 percent have implemented fixed doors on medium-temp refrigerators.

“The PRSM Benchmarking Snapshots provide a quick view into a complicated subject. The Refrigeration Snapshot complements full Benchmarking Reports and PRSM White Papers on the subject,” says Bill Yanek, CEO, PRSM. “This snapshot on Commercial Refrigeration shares information on how retailers are currently saving energy, the average age of equipment and pricing trends through 2019.”

The snapshot follows a two-part refrigeration white paper series. “Keeping Your Cool: An Introduction to Retail Refrigeration Basics – Part 1,” which shares basic refrigeration principles & theories, complexity of refrigeration equipment, regulations and compliance. “Keeping Your Cool Part 2: Preventive & Routine Maintenance for Retail Refrigeration Systems,” addresses the importance of both preventive and routine maintenance of retail refrigeration systems.

PRSM Association’s Resources Center provides management tools for the Retail FM and supplier community. Resources include quarterly white paper releases; the annual Best Practices Book, representing a wide spectrum of FM industry trades; and the Retail Facilities Benchmarking program, along with the research-based Trends Report, and Buyer’s Guide resources (print and online). Resources also include the bi-monthly magazine, Professional Retail Store Maintenance (print and electronic), and PRSM Weekly (an industry news-focused e-newsletter).

###

About the Professional Retail Store Maintenance® Association (PRSM)

PRSM Association, the authority on Retail and Multi-site Facilities Management, is the leading membership organization for retail facilities and vendor professionals. PRSM empowers the Retail Industry facilities management with best practices, benchmarking, education, discussion forums and trusted partnerships. Chartered in 1995, and with approximately 950 member companies, PRSM community values are founded on a spirit of innovation, resourcefulness, the quest for knowledge and ethical business relationships. Members depend on PRSM to help them achieve greater success and a competitive advantage through quality programs and resources.

Visit prsm.com for more information.