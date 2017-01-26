Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop TXRF spectrometer

Rigaku Corporation today announced the publication of a brochure that describes the newly introduced Rigaku NANOHUNTER II benchtop total reflection X-ray fluorescence (TXRF) spectrometer. This eight-page document provides an overview of capabilities, basic specifications and application options.

Titled NANOHUNTER II - Total reflection X-ray fluorescence spectrometer, the document provides guidance for geologists, chemists, biochemists, biologists, materials scientists and engineers seeking state-of-the-art non-destructive ultra-trace elemental analysis solutions.

The original Rigaku NANOHUNTER benchtop spectrometer offered comprehensive trace element and materials characterization analysis capabilities to a broad range of research disciplines. The completely redesigned, next generation NANOHUNTER® II spectrometer features a number of advancements, including a high-power 600 W X-ray source, molybdenum (Mo) excitation for improved sensitivity, a newly developed mirror (optic) and a large-area silicon drift detector (SDD). It enables high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis, in liquids or on solid surfaces to the parts-per-billion (ppb) level, and offers over an order of magnitude (12X) greater X-ray tube power, along with a high-precision goniometer, enabling unparalleled high-sensitivity ultra-trace elemental analysis in both TXRF and grazing incidence X-ray fluorescence (GI-XRF) modes.

The new brochure features an overview of X-ray fluorescence and the principles of TXRF, and describes the unique capabilities of the system, including the detection of a wide range of elements - from Al (aluminum, atomic no. 13) to U (uranium, atomic no. 92) - and measurement of extremely small samples, along with its automated measurement functionality. An overview of applications for a range of sample types, along with essential product specifications, completes the brochure.

For more information about the NANOHUNTER II TXRF spectrometer or to request the brochure, visit http://www.rigaku.com/products/xrf/nanohunter

Since its inception in Japan in 1951, Rigaku has been at the forefront of analytical and industrial instrumentation technology. Rigaku and its subsidiaries form a global group focused on general-purpose analytical instrumentation and the life sciences. With hundreds of major innovations to their credit, Rigaku companies are world leaders in X-ray spectrometry, diffraction, and optics, as well as small molecule and protein crystallography and semiconductor metrology. Today, Rigaku employs over 1,400 people in the manufacturing and support of its analytical equipment, which is used in more than 90 countries around the world supporting research, development, and quality assurance activities. Throughout the world, Rigaku continuously promotes partnerships, dialog, and innovation within the global scientific and industrial communities.

