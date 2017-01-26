TMN Events Returns to the Sundance Film Festival for Its 15th Year

Sundance Film Festival 2017 This has proven to be one of those unique experiences for our customers that helps to strengthen their client relationships by leveraging the Sundance Experience, fostering organic business interaction.

“The Sundance Film Festival is such an exciting event for us,” explains Pat Moloney, Founder of TMN Events. “It has proven to be one of those unique experiences for our customers that helps to strengthen their client relationships by leveraging the Sundance Experience, fostering organic business interaction."

The agenda that TMN offers is not limited to films. With a record-breaking snowfall this week, Park City is the place to be. “We have many moving parts and pieces to these elevated events that make this an experience like no other,” explains Scott Winegar, President of TMN Events, “With our team of local experts, we offer skiing and snowboarding activities, snowmobiling, dog sledding excursions, and spa getaways. Our group dinners have been held at some of the most exclusive, eclectic and elegant spaces in Park City.”

“We have seen a lot of change occur over the past fifteen years,” says Pat, “and it’s only getting bigger and better. TMN Events has grown up with the Sundance Film Festival, and we can’t wait to see what comes next.”

What is coming up next? A few elevated, golfing events with an exclusive ticket to the AT&T in Pebble Beach, and a June exclusive to Destination Kohler during the US Open.

TMN Events is a full-service corporate event planning company, a destination management company, and a unique high-end incentive creation company based in Boise, Idaho.