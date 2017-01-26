CMI/Compas Year of Giving Impacts Record Number

CMI/Compas employees with some of the donations that helped families in need. "The giving spirit is alive all year and truly helps make this a fun and meaningful place to work,” said Nancy Logue, VP, Human Resources, CMI/Compas.

CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies, announces that their 2016 Year of Giving impacted more people than ever before in the organization’s history. The philanthropic effort, tracked with the hashtag #cmicompaswish, is jointly employee- and corporate-driven and aims to give back to local communities. Highlights included an all-staff volunteering event, sponsoring 50 kids in a reading and math remediation program education via Liguori Academy, sponsoring the education of four high school students at Cristo Rey High School, and donating holiday gifts and necessities to more than 200 area children.

The organization and its employees hold philanthropy as a core value and hold a dedicated philanthropy-focused effort each month. The 2016 calendar also included collecting winter coats, school supplies, food and pet supplies as well as health awareness efforts. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day each year, all employees take the day to volunteer in the community.

“Among the core values we hold dear are to pay it forward and be awesome, and everyone here from our newest employees to our CEO and founder are true to that. The giving spirit is alive all year and truly helps make this a fun and meaningful place to work,” said Nancy Logue, VP, Human Resources, CMI/Compas. “We’re always looking for talented individuals who love the industry and who also embody that ‘be awesome’ mentality. It’s our people who drive our giving culture.”

This year CMI/Compas was widely recognized for its giving efforts and corporate culture. Recognition included the SmartCEO Corporate Culture Award and profiles in the HM Exchange Humanitarian Issue, MedAdNews Top agencies issue and MM&M top agencies issue. The organization has also been recognized as a top workplace and healthiest workplace.

Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

Photos and information also available on the company’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CMICompas/

About CMI/Compas

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world’s game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has offices in Philadelphia, PA; King of Prussia, PA; Pennsauken, NJ; Parsippany, NJ; Chapel Hill, NC; and New York, NY. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

###