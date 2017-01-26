Applied Systems Recognized as Top Cloud-Based Software Provider

Applied Systems today announced its recognition by numerous industry associations and peers as a top-cloud based software provider. Awards received distinguish the company’s organizational leadership and innovative software and services as defining the insurance industry’s standards. Most recently, Applied was awarded Corporate America’s Best US Insurance Automation Systems Provider and Best Global Cloud Software Provider for their 2016 Technology & Software Awards program.

Additional notable 2016 awards and recognition include:



Wealth & Finance 2016 Business Awards: Recognises the firms that, through their innovative methods and outstanding results, are changing the way individuals view their industry and are surging ahead of their competition. Applied was recognised with “Best Insurance Technology Company 2016” and “Award for Excellence in Data Centre Solutions 2016.”

Apps Run the World’s The Cloud Top 500 Report: Ranks and analyses the explosive growth of the world’s 500+ largest cloud applications vendors by their latest cloud subscription revenues. In 2016, Applied ranked #49 out of 500.

Stevie Awards: Named the winner of five Stevie® Awards across New Product, Innovation of the Year, Apps, and Company of the Year categories in The 14th Annual American Business Awards. Applied’s cloud-based software Applied Epic and Applied Mobile received Gold Stevie Awards and the Company and Applied PerformanceManagement received Bronze Stevie Awards in their respective categories.

“As the insurance industry undergoes digital transformation, brokers and insurers rely on their trusted technology partner to provide solutions and expert advice to support their business operations and growth strategies,” said Reid French, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. “Applied is pleased to be recognised by our industry peers and these prominent associations as an industry leader in cloud-based software innovation connecting the business of insurance.”

About Applied Systems

Applied Systems is the leading global provider of cloud-based software that powers the business of insurance. Recognised as a pioneer in insurance automation and the innovation leader, Applied is the world’s largest provider of broker management systems, serving customers throughout the United States, Canada, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. By automating the insurance lifecycle, Applied’s people and products enable millions of people around the world to safeguard and protect what matters most.