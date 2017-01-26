The Telecom Defense Limited Company logo The speed and low cost at which remote SS7 vulnerability assessments can be conducted using The Telecom Defense Limited Company’s methodology gives our customers a clear advantage when trying to re-mediate SS7 vulnerabilities in an expedient manner.

2016 has seen a lot of media attention towards SS7-based vulnerabilities that exist in worldwide mobile networks. These vulnerabilities allow attackers, including bad actors and foreign intelligence agencies, to accurately geo-locate nearly any mobile phone, intercept text messages, record phone conversations and much more.

Pushed by regulators and public attention, mobile network operators in several world regions are finally addressing these issues and securing their networks. GCC regulators are no exception and increasingly mandate that mobile network operators in the region quickly re-mediate these vulnerabilities.

The strategic partnership between the two companies now makes cutting edge resources, knowledge and methods to discover and re-mediate SS7 vulnerabilities available in the region directly through local GCC representation for the first time. Through the partnership, Forward Defense is adding the following to its already extensive offering in terms of IT security, training and penetration testing:



Remote SS7 vulnerability assessments, conducted through the public roaming SS7 interface, to replicate most accurately the attack surface available to a third party attacker.

Deep technical trainings on SS7 vulnerabilities and how to re-mediate them, both for mobile operators’ technical teams and local regulators. Lead consultants and security researchers from The Telecom Defense Limited Company are typically mobilized locally to deliver these very interactive training sessions.

Assistance with RFPs and procurement of SS7 Firewall solutions to re-mediate vulnerabilities. Firewall vendors include those certified by The Telecom Defense Limited Company’s recently launched SS7 firewall certification process.

“We are delighted to be able to provide our expertise locally to operators in the GCC region through this strategic partnership, and of the positive feedback given by customers in our first joint engagements.“ said Jean Gottschalk, Principal Consultant and founder of The Telecom Defense Limited Company.

GCC mobile operators and regulators should contact Forward Defense to discuss any SS7 vulnerability re-mediation or training projects.

About Forward Defense

Forward Defense is a security and auditing company specializing in security audits and technical assessments of complex communications and IT infrastructures.

Forward Defense provides information security services to counter the new generation of threats. Our team combines years of security testing and consulting experience throughout the Middle East and around the world with expertise acquired working both for government agencies and private clients. We understand the emerging and evolving threat landscape, and have years of experience advising an elite group of clientele for which the security of their information is a top priority.

Forward Defense exposes threats to information, both proactively and reactively, with the single purpose of strengthening our clients’ defenses. And while our preference is to expose vulnerabilities before attackers do, our expertise is all too often applied after the fact.

Our blended experience in information security, digital forensics, incident response and human resource training uniquely positions us to be clients’ trusted security advisor.

About The Telecom Defense Limited Company

The Telecom Defense Limited Company, based in Henderson, USA, is a leading mobile network security consulting firm. The company's trademark remote SS7 vulnerability assessment uses international roaming SS7 connectivity to provide a mobile operator with an accurate vision of exposed SS7-based vulnerabilities from the point of view of an actual attacker. The assessment is conducted remotely in a safe, fast and cost effective manner, before and after the deployment of a SS7 firewall, or on a continuous basis. Similar remote assessments for diameter and CDMA vulnerabilities are under development.

The company also provides training and workshops on SS7 vulnerabilities to mobile operators and government regulators.

