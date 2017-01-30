Halco USA to Supply Hook & Loop for Boeing 737 Seating

“We welcome the Boeing contract. This reinforces Halco's role as a leading innovator in the aircraft interiors market”

Hayward, California-based Halco USA lands a multi-year contract supplying Flame Retardant Hook & Loop for seating in Boeing’s new 737 aircraft.

“We welcome the Boeing contract.This reinforces Halco's role as a leading innovator in the aircraft interiors market,” Guy Fussell, Halco USA’s Sales Manager comments.

This week’s announcement comes on the heels of a major expansion by Halco in the transport sector, with dozens of innovations released in 2016 and more on the way this year.

With growing demand for air travel, massive backlogs of new aircraft orders and a resurging business jet sector, outlook for the industry is strong. Radical improvements in operating efficiency, advanced avionics and interior cabin designs are driving demand for new and improved fastening methods. The widespread use of composites, advanced technology and conversion to new cabin systems are rapidly changing the way aircraft are manufactured and creating challenges across the supply chain.

Roy Arnot, Halco USA’s Director of Marketing adds, “Demand is growing in aerospace manufacturing for FR fastening solutions. As the industry evolves, so do specifications. This creates entry barriers for many vendors, restricting the supply chain and driving up costs. “Halco is moving quickly to address this by offering cutting edge products, flexible inventory programs and pricing incentives.”

About Boeing

Chicago-based Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and government customers in 150 countries.

The 737 Max is the fastest selling airplane in Boeing's history. With a current backlog of 4,452 orders for 737 aircraft, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg says the company will boost production through to 2019 in response to strong demand from airline customers worldwide.

About Halco

Halco USA is part of a global consortium that designs and manufactures hook & loop fastening systems for a broad range of industries. Transportation is one of many sectors Halco serves in North America.

“We work with engineers and designers to specify recloseable fasteners - not only for aerospace but also for automotive, bus and rail interiors,” Guy explains. “While the temptation may be to sell other items such as bolts, grommets, adhesives - or even thread - it’s Halco’s dedication to hook & loop that sets us apart as the go-to people for recloseable fastening expertise – especially in applications involving seat assembly, headliners, soft trim, carpeting, insulation and more.”

Halco Standard FR products meet FMVSS 302 and FAR 25.853 specs, while specialty items including Adhesive backed, Hi Temp Polyester, Molded Hook and Back 2 Back cable ties are also available in FR versions. External labs perform testing on Halco’s behalf, enabling certification and traceability with each shipment.

