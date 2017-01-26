G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, today released the Winter 2017 Business Intelligence Platforms Software Grid report to help businesses make the best business intelligence platforms technology buying decision. InsightSquared, Looker, Sisense, Domo, QlikView, MicroStrategy, Tableau Server and GoodData were named Leaders in the report, receiving a strong customer satisfaction score with a large market presence.

Phocas Software, Dundas BI, InetSoft, BOARD, ZAP Business Intelligence and Easy Insight were named High Performers in the report, earning strong customer satisfaction marks with smaller market presence scores. InsightSquared earned the highest overall satisfaction score, while Business Objects earned the highest overall market presence score.

The Grid leverages customer satisfaction data reported by authenticated users along with vendor market presence determined from social and public data. Based on a combination of these scores, each software solution is categorized as a Leader, High Performer, Contender or Niche.

Key Findings:

●Low user adoption — Business intelligence platforms continue to have a low user adoption rate, with the category average at 50%, the same as the Summer 2016 Business Intelligence Platforms Grid Report. The highest average user adoption rate in the category is 72%, while the lowest is 23%. The generally low user adoption rate may coincide with difficulties in ease of administration and ease of setup, the two lowest average satisfaction scores in the report.

●Users enjoy the visuals — In short-answer responses and feature questions, users highlighted the visual aspects of business intelligence platforms. Average satisfaction scores are consistently high for the reports interface (85% avg.), graphs and charts (86% avg.) dashboards (87% avg.), and data visualization (86% avg.) feature metrics.

●Satisfaction ratings are higher — Since the Summer 2016 Business Intelligence Platforms Grid Report, all of the average satisfaction ratings have increased, with the exception of ease of doing business, which has remained the same. While these satisfaction improvements may seem minimal, it implies that business intelligence tools are growing on users.

About the Business Intelligence Platforms Software Grid report:

●The report is based on more than 1,031 reviews written by business professionals.

●Of the 53 products listed in G2 Crowd’s Business Intelligence Platforms category, the ranked products each received ten or more reviews to qualify for inclusion on the Grid.

About G2 Crowd, Inc.

G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform, leverages more than 125,000 user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Technology buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Monthly more than a half-million people visit G2 Crowd’s site. Co-founded by the founder and former executives from SaaS leader BigMachines and backed by roughly $12 million in capital, G2 Crowd aims to bring authenticity and transparency to business technology research. For more information, go to G2Crowd.com.