Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) teamed up with the Florida National Guard Armory Family Readiness Program to donate toys to children with parents deployed overseas in Delta Company 1-1/24th Infantry. Military families throughout south Florida including Daytona Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jupiter, Naples, Tampa, West Palm Beach received toys and gifts over the holidays as part of VCGFL’s mission to recognize the sacrifices that military personnel and their families make.

“We are honored to have coordinated this with Venture Construction Group of Florida to help provide support and a sense of comfort to families and children of soldiers who are currently deployed. The emotional support from the local community is so important. It lets these families know that there are many who recognize their sacrifices,” says Sergeant Sam Horwitz, U.S. Army National Guard.

“We were one of the first units from the Florida National Guard that was lucky enough to receive Christmas presents from Venture Construction Group of Florida. I received a present for my 7-month-old son, and it was a welcome and pleasant surprise. The kindness and support that Venture Construction Group of Florida has demonstrated to our unit and the military overall is a testament to the patriotic spirit that keeps our country strong. I cannot thank you enough,” says Elvis Nolasco, Commander for the rear detachment of Delta Company 1st Battalion 124th Infantry Regiment, Florida National Guard.

The Florida National Guard Family Readiness Group (FRG) helped gather and distribute toys, gifts, and games to children. Venture Construction Group of Florida CEO Stephen Shanton and staff purchased age and gender specific gifts for 22 families throughout south Florida.

“It is the least we can do for the military families who sacrifice so much,” says Stephen Shanton, CEO and president of Venture Construction Group of Florida.

VCGFL is a leading Florida construction and restoration company dedicated to giving back to supporting the community through sponsorships, nonprofit support and event donations throughout the state.

