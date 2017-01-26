PublicRelay Brings Cutting Edge Analytics to CES 2017

Since we pride ourselves on bringing the best innovations in the world to our customers, the partnership with CTA at CES 2017 was the perfect fit for both parties. Past News Releases RSS PublicRelay Multi-Language...

For the second year in a row, PublicRelay has proudly partnered with the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)(TM) to deliver timely media analytics in support of CES 2017 in Las Vegas. PublicRelay, the industry’s most innovative media analytics solution for communications and marketing professionals, provided curated analytics monitoring show coverage, exhibitor perceptions, attendee satisfaction, and operational excellence.

With a dedicated team of PublicRelay media analysts analyzing a diverse set of media, CTA had unique, accurate insight into the issues that mattered most to them in their execution of CES, the largest, most successful trade show of its kind anywhere in the world.

PublicRelay integrated its best-in-class business intelligence solution with its all-new interactive interface and presented the results on an oversized touchscreen display. CTA’s communications team was able to monitor the news, interact with analytics, and answer pressing questions on the fly, enabling them to spend more time running the show, meeting with the press, and advancing their messages.

PublicRelay’s partnership at CES involved:



Regular media updates on top stories and issues surrounding CES

In-depth, continuous analytics revealing key influencers, technologies trending in social media, and operational issues and successes at the show itself

Powerful, interactive touchscreen visuals updated in near real time and accessible to CTA’s onsite team

Trustworthy human insight that generated reliable, accurate topic and issue analysis

“CES is the place for innovation and cutting-edge technology,” said PublicRelay Managing Partner, Eric Koefoot. “Since we pride ourselves on bringing the best innovations in the world to our customers, the partnership with CTA at CES 2017 was the perfect fit for both parties.”

About Consumer Technology Association:

Consumer Technology Association (CTA)(TM) is the trade association representing the $292 billion U.S. consumer technology industry, which supports more than 15 million U.S. jobs. More than 2,200 companies – 80 percent are small businesses and startups; others are among the world’s best known brands – enjoy the benefits of CTA membership including policy advocacy, market research, technical education, industry promotion, standards development and the fostering of business and strategic relationships. CTA also owns and produces CES® – the world’s gathering place for all who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Profits from CES are reinvested into CTA’s industry services.

About PublicRelay

PublicRelay is the premier PR media monitoring and analytics solution for communications and marketing professionals. Known for its innovation, ease of use, superior data quality, and actionable information, PublicRelay delivers accurate business intelligence, drives proactive influencer engagement, and proves PR impact for the world’s most prominent corporations, associations, and government agencies. For more information, visit http://www.publicrelay.com.