RBMA Grows Membership Through Power of One

Change begins with individual action. The Radiology Business Management Association (RBMA) embraces the belief that every person can make a difference and is increasing its membership by encouraging current members to each recruit one new member through its Power of One Campaign.

“RBMA members know the power of working together,” explained Michael W. Langenberg, CPA, the RBMA Board of Directors member who originally proposed the Power of One Campaign. “Our motto is ‘progress through sharing’ and by sharing the benefits of RBMA membership with colleagues, we will bring more people into the association and further our collective ability to offer the best educational, networking and peer collaboration opportunities for members.”

The Power of One Campaign launched in 2016 and includes resources current members can use in speaking about the RBMA to members of the field who are not yet members. One of those who took advantage of the program was RBMA Lisa Woelfel, CPA, CMA, MBA, chief financial officer of Bay Medical Management, LLC, in Walnut Creek, California.

“I recruited new members because RBMA provides different avenues for education and collaboration, which is important in this time of rapid change in our industry,” she said. “Through the RBMA, people in different roles have the opportunity to share knowledge.”

RBMA member Kris Harvey, CMPE, is senior vice-president of Administration and the chief compliance officer for Central Oregon Radiology Associates, P.C., Cascade Medical Imaging, LLC, and Central Oregon MRI, LLC, based in Bend, Oregon. She recruited her organization’s vice president of operations to join the RBMA.

“Our vice president of operations comes from years in the hospital environment and has memberships appropriate for that setting,” she said. “I thought it important for him to become a member of RBMA to network with not only RBMA national members but to establish relationships with our counterparts in Oregon.”

Among the many benefits the new members will enjoy are:



Member-only resources like e-Alerts about legislative and policy changes, the RadCast and Washington Insider newsletters, and the RBMA Bulletin member magazine.

Networking opportunities through online forums, the member directory and state and national meetings.

Continuing education and professional advancement resources like the online RBMA U courses and the new PARADIGM Conference.

Inside information like RBMA’s DataMAXX practice analytic solution benchmarking tool and the Radiology Hot Topic surveys.

Discounts on many business services through the RBMA Affinity Discount Program that offers savings on shipping, equipment maintenance and even rental cars.

Free job postings on the RBMA’s Career Center website.

To learn more about the Power of One Campaign, visit rbma.org/powerofone/

Founded in 1968, the Radiology Business Management Association is a national not-for-profit association providing members with applied business information and intelligence applicable in any radiology setting. RBMA represents more than 2,300 radiology practice managers and other radiology business professionals. Its aggregate influence extends to more than 24,000 radiologic technologists and 26,000 administrative staff and physicians. RBMA is the leading professional organization for radiology business management and is recognized for its radiology-specific educational programs, products and services, publications and data. The resources and solutions RBMA offers its members and the broader health care community are helping to shape the profession’s future.