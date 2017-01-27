Dale Sorensen Real Estate (DSRE) has announced the development of Eau Gallie’s very first industrial loft building. LaCroix Lofts will be built on the property located on the corner of Guava and Eau Gallie Boulevard in the Eau Gallie Arts District. The building will contain 30 rental units as well a rooftop tapas bar. Development is set to begin upon site plan approval. The project is the brainchild of DSRE sales agent/developer Anthony Romero and Melbourne Beach developer Wayne Walton.

Romero said the idea has really been in the back of his mind for a very long time. “I’ve lived in the Melbourne area since 1998 and absolutely love downtown Eau Gallie. I’ve been intrigued by downtown residential living for years. After speaking with young professionals here on the Space Coast, I came to the realization that they do not want traditional homes in traditional neighborhoods; they want something more cosmopolitan, but not just another apartment. And a lot of these young professionals come from larger cities where they are used to this style of living. I’ve been familiar with lofts in New York, Chicago and even Miami. But this will be the first of its kind in Brevard County. We’re really excited to bring this project from concept to construction.”

The property currently houses a furniture and consignment store. The building was sold through Dale Sorensen Real Estate. “I was looking for property in the downtown area, literally knocking on doors to see if anyone was interested in selling their building,” said Romero. “I spoke with the building owner who said he had actually been thinking of selling. Turns out this is the perfect spot for our development.” LaCroix Lofts will be in close proximity to all the downtown excitement and entertainment. Residents will have a short walk to local restaurants, galleries and bars.

A loft apartment refers to a large adaptable open space, often converted for residential use. Developers across the country have turned old mills, factories, warehouses, high-schools and clothing stores into apartments with the signature open spaces, exposed pipes and duct work and concrete floors.

The lofts will be designed with eco-friendly materials top of mind. A product the developers are looking into are shipping containers which have been used in cities across the United States and in other countries. Developers are working with a Sundog Structures, a company that has sourced this product previously for other jobs. Working with local companies is important to the duo. “We want to be sure to hire as many local companies as we can, giving work to those in our own community” said Walton. “Our civil work and general contractors are local firms providing jobs within the community.”

The lofts will be a mix of new and old materials. The current structure on site is not viable for future use, however, the trusses and old wood floors from the building will be used throughout the project. Other materials will be typical industrial loft style including a mix of wood, brick veneer, quartz counter tops and concrete floors.

Each unit will be two story with the bathroom, laundry room, kitchen, living and dining room on the first floor. The sleeping quarters will be on the mezzanine level with access via a steel staircase. The kitchens will be European design. Units that face East will have floor to ceiling storefront style glass with views of the river.

Another unique aspect of the development will be the use of art from local artists. “We want to tie in young local artists to create pieces of art on interior and exterior walls,” said Romero. “We are excited to have chosen Derek Gores and Chris Maslow as art curators for the building.”

Amenities planned for the project include a top floor bar and tapas and a pool. The first floor of the building will house a parking garage for tenants. Entry into the apartments may be with a Fob that can then be used for discounts at local businesses, something Walton has seen done in Miami.

Although rent rates have not been firmly set, Dale Sorensen Real Estate will manage the rental of LaCroix Lofts. “We already have a long list of rental applications from people interested in living at LaCroix Lofts,” Romero said. “We’re very engaged with the community and with the generation that will be keenly interested in this type of residence. We expect to be fully pre-leased before the building is even finished.” Plans for the project include keeping one unit for use as a residency for artists and musicians that come to the area to showcase their art or perform in downtown Eau Gallie.

For more information on this project contact Anthony Romero at 321.917.7450 or by email at aromero(at)sorensenrealestate(dot)com. He can also be reached at the company’s offices at 436 Fifth Ave., Indialantic, FL 32903.

