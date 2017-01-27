I am most comfortable with the team of lawyer’s Ron Karp has assembled to compliment my practice,” said John Kudel

Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A. is pleased to announce that John Patrick Kudel, after being Of Counsel to the firm for almost two decades, has joined the firm as a partner. John’s addition is now reflective in the firm’s name change to Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P. A.

“We are delighted to have this first rate lawyer joining our practice,” said Ron Karp, managing partner of Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P. A. “He has devoted his professional life to being of service to the bar in all roles, including leading the local and state bar as president.”

Prior to joining Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind & Gold, P. A., John P. Kudel’s experience includes being past president of the Maryland State Bar Association and the Montgomery County Bar Association while also serving on the Trial Courts Judicial Nominating Commission from 2013 – 2015. John has concentrated his practice in criminal law but will now have a platform to handle a wide range of cases, including personal injury, family law, wills and estates and commercial litigation.

“I have carefully considered the firm I want to join for my future, I know law firms all over the state and I am most comfortable with the team of lawyer’s Ron Karp has assembled to compliment my practice,” said John Kudel, partner Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A.

For more information concerning Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P. A. visit http://www.karplawfirm.net.

About Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A:

At the law firm of Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A., we have more than 150 years of combined experience making justice a reality for victims suffering from a traumatic injury as the result of someone else’s negligence.

Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P.A. is a distinguished group of plaintiffs’ personal injury and general civil litigation lawyers, serving clients in Washington, Virginia, Maryland, and beyond. Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold P.A. is committed to undertaking challenging cases, changing lives, and making justice a reality for their clients.

To learn more about the firm contact one of our five metropolitan Maryland/Washington D.C. area offices today at (800) 229-7026, or contact us online for a free initial consultation. There is no fee unless we win, so contact us today.

Press Contacts:

Ray Schulte / Schulte Public Relations, Inc.

(410) 350-6226 / Ray(at)SchulteSports.com

Ron Karp / Managing Partner - Karp, Wigodsky, Norwind, Kudel & Gold, P. A.

(301) 948-3800 / RKarp(at)karplawfirm.net