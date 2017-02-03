We’re so proud to be recognized for the second year in a row. This is a reflection of our forward-thinking and support-focused people.

For the second consecutive year, new independent research shows Informz is the leading provider of enhanced email marketing and marketing automation technology for the association market and finds that Informz receives the highest customer satisfaction ratings for both services and product among the three leading email providers.

The results come from the Lehman ReportsTM 2016 Association Technology Study. Lehman Associates surveyed and gathered data from US-based associations with budgets over $1M during the final quarter of 2016. The survey is conducted to obtain information on the current use of technology products and services, market projections, product satisfaction levels as well as factors considered in product adoption.

Informz offers a marketing automation platform that enables clients to have a 360-degree view of their audience and design automated email campaigns that send targeted emails based on an individuals’ online behavior including activities taken in email, on the web, in private online communities and social media channels.

The unique Informz support model pairs each client with a dedicated Advisor to help them get the most out of their campaigns. The team also makes more than 100 client visits each year, giving advisors, executives, and product experts face-time with clients to gather feedback that drives the product roadmap.

“We’re so proud to be recognized for the second year in a row. This is a reflection of our forward-thinking and support-focused people,” said Joe Tyler, CEO of Informz. “We are committed to building a team that works so well together, and I believe that’s a key reason that we have received this distinction.”

Founded in 1997, Informz currently serves over 1,450 customers in North America, Europe and Australia. For the third year in a row, Informz was named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America and to the Albany Business Review’s Best Places to work.

To learn more about the study, visit LehmanReports.com and to learn more about Informz visit Informz.com

About Informz

http://www.informz.com

Informz is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions to the association and nonprofit industries. The Informz solution provides customers with the tools and expertise to easily and cost-effectively promote their brands, stay in touch, generate and analyze data about their markets, manage information about their members and constituents, and receive valuable feedback to refine future action. The Informz portfolio of solutions includes email marketing, marketing automation and consulting services.

