PAINWeekEnd (PWE) Anaheim, on February 18 and 19 at the Hyatt Regency Orange County, 11999 Harbor Blvd, will be an educational and exciting 2-day program providing busy clinicians and allied healthcare practitioners with 12.0 hours of relevant, practical instruction in the management of chronic pain.

California has a 1-time requirement of 12 CME credits in pain management and treatment of terminally ill and dying patients, which must be finished before the second license renewal date or within 4 years, whichever occurs first. By attending PAINWeekEnd Anaheim, participants can enhance their skills in medication risk evaluation and mitigation, pain assessment and diagnosis, and delivery of individualized multimodal treatment.

Course topics/titles (subject to change) include Chronic Pain Assessment; How Does Acute Pain Become Chronic?; Minimizing Pills and Maximizing Skills: Achieving Successful Opioid Cessation in Chronic Pain; Functional Pain Syndromes; Interdisciplinary Management of Pelvic Pain: Bridging the Gap Between Primary Care and Specialty Referral; Assessing and Managing Insomnia in Patients with Chronic Pain; If 6 Were 9: The CDC’s Prescribing Guidelines and the Veil of Secrecy; Nonopioid Analgesics: Antidepressants, Adjuvant Therapies, and Muscle Relaxants; Embrace 2017 Practice Changes and Patient Education: Mitigate Clinical and Legal Risks; The Medical Stasi: Is Risk Management for Controlled Substances Destroying the Provider-Patient Relationship?; Not for Human Consumption: New Drugs of Abuse and Their Detection; Get Your Specimens in Order: How to Avoid Bad Company and Tame the Paper Beast Associated With Testing Drugs of Abuse. In addition, there will be commercially supported activities addressing a range of product, disease state, and medical information topics.

To see the complete agenda and more information about this or other PAINWeekEnd Regional Conferences, go to painweekend.org.

The online registration fee for this PAINWeekEnd Conference is $199. PAINWeekEnd registrants are further offered the opportunity to register for the 2017 PAINWeek National Conference, September 5-9, in Las Vegas, for $129 off the current online published price.

PAINWeekEnd is provided by Global Education Group.