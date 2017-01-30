Hawthorne Cat Promotes Accelerated Equity Offer

Hawthorne Cat offers a wide selection of heavy duty equipment, and our Accelerate Equity Program makes buying a new machine easier than ever.

Hawthorne Cat, the exclusive Cat® equipment dealer in San Diego, the Hawaiian Islands and the Pacific Region, has extended their Accelerated Equity Program through December 31, 2017. As part of this program, customers can purchase a new Cat machine and Hawthorne Cat will cover the down payment with financing through Cat Financial. Eligible models include backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, excavators, multi terrain loaders, wheel loaders, dozers, compactors, and motor graders.

According to Sales Manager Ross Farmer, “A new Cat machine is more affordable than you think.” Farmer continues, “Choose your model, select upgrade options, and Hawthorne Cat will take care of the rest.”

Hawaii Sales Manager Shane Oliveira says, “It’s a new year and it’s the perfect time to upgrade your fleet.” Oliveira continues, “Hawthorne Cat offers a wide selection of heavy duty equipment, and our Accelerate Equity Program makes buying a new machine easier than ever.”

Visit the Hawthorne Cat website or call 800.437.4228 to learn more.

About Hawthorne Cat

Hawthorne Cat is the authorized dealer for Cat construction and power equipment in San Diego, Hawaii, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa. Hawthorne sells, rents, provides parts and service, training and emission solutions to various industries including general building construction, landscaping, marine, paving and power generation. For more on Hawthorne Cat, visit http://www.hawthornecat.com.