Endometriosis is a disease affecting the female reproductive tract in which the endometrial lining of the uterus spreads into the pelvic cavity, implanting itself on the pelvic structures causing inflammation and pain. Patients experiencing painful intercourse, painful periods, pelvic pain, or irregular bleeding may have Endometriosis. Endometriosis can severely impact a woman's overall lifestyle. Women's Excellence created an online support group for women with Endometriosis. For more information or to join the group, visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/1805273689687120/.

In this support group, women can share their story and connect with other women who have Endometriosis. Members will also have the opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback from other group members or a representative from Women's Excellence. Private messages will also be accepted. Lastly, Women's Excellence will provide frequent updates and advancements in treatment options for women. This group is free to join, but does require approval from a representative at Women's Excellence.

