Grand Opening Event at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Direct Cellars LLC. will celebrate the official launch party event in Las Vegas at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with an open to the public concert featuring the musical band Better Than Ezra on Feb 24th -25th.

With hundreds of new customers joining the wine club each day, Direct Cellars is one of the fastest growing wine clubs in America. The wine club features wines selected from around the world which are delivered to member’s doorsteps just like Zappos, Amazon or Blue Apron. Wine delivery is a multiple billion dollar segments of the beverage industry. Direct Cellars LLC has added a direct selling marketing approach, which has led to the expansive growth.

To announce the company’s official launch Direct Cellars has secured the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Feb 24th and 25th. This will mark the end of the soft launch which began in May of 2016. With an anticipated attendance of 3,000, Direct Cellars wine club members will arrive in Las Vegas to attend wine tastings, socials, wine education, and attend a full concert event at the Joint Night Club. The feature act will be Better Than Ezra and an allotment of tickets are made available to the public on sale today.

"This marks a milestone in Direct Cellars history," said Peter Sperling, CEO of Direct Cellars. "Since the introduction of our referral and affiliate marketing programs our club has grown from a small group of a few hundred wine enthusiasts to a club that collectively consumes cases shipped by the palates in thousands of homes across America."

The special event will include:



Red carpet event on Feb 24th and VIP dinner

Wine experience and tastings spread over two days with samplings from over 40 vineyards

Top industry experts on branding building and personal development

Rock concert event featuring Better Than Ezra

More information on tickets, company services, and this event are available for publication by contacting Robert Shockey, Director of Marketing at (239) 432 9463.

Direct Cellars LLC, operational office is in Fort Myers, Florida. The company has been an established wine club for over 3 years, selecting wines for its members since 2014. See more at: http://www.directcellars.com