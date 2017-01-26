CBT Nuggets Announces Linux LPI LPIC-2: Exam 202 Course

I hope people get their certifications as a result of this course, but for me, it's even more important for learners to gain the confidence a well-rounded education provides!

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Linux LPI LPIC-2: Exam 202.

This intermediate-level, 39-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Shawn Powers covers the requisite skills for passing the LPI 202 exam and completes the LPIC-2 series, equipping learners with the skills and knowledge needed to earn the LPIC-2 certification. Powers' new course includes an explanation of terms and processes, along with practical applications and hands-on configuration of actual Linux machines.

"There are many great topics in this course that can make a sysadmin's job easier," Powers said. "I hope people get their certifications as a result of this course, but for me, it's even more important for learners to gain the confidence a well-rounded education provides!"

Linux LPI LPIC-2: Exam 202 is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semiannually, or yearly. Sign up today.

About CBT Nuggets: CBT Nuggets provides on-demand IT training for individuals and teams that is available 24/7, from any device.