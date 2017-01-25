The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval™ Vighter is dedicated to providing high quality services and excellent customer service to clients around the world

Vighter Medical Group LLC, a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Business delivering quality health care services on challenging programs, has achieved the Gold Seal of Approval™ for health care staffing services certification from The Joint Commission. Vighter underwent an on-site review of its compliance with national standards that assess how staffing firms determine the qualifications and competency of their staff, how they place their staff, and how they monitor staff’s performance.

“Health care organizations that contract with Vighter can look to Joint Commission certification as an assurance that Vighter demonstrates a commitment to providing and continuously improving quality services,” says Michele Sacco, M.S., executive director, Health Care Staffing Services Certification, The Joint Commission.

The Joint Commission’s certification program, launched in October 2004, offers an independent, comprehensive evaluation of a staffing firm's abilities to provide competent staffing services.

“Certification recognizes Vighter’s dedication to providing health care staff that are qualified to provide safe, high-quality care to patients,” says Dr. Maria Doria, Vighter’s President and Chief Medical Officer. “We’re proud to receive The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval™.”

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve health care for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value. The Joint Commission evaluates and accredits more than 18,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. The Joint Commission also provides certification of more than 1,700 disease-specific care programs, primary stroke centers, and health care staffing services. An independent, not for-profit organization, The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care. Learn more about The Joint Commission at http://www.jointcommission.org.

Vighter, founded in 2005, provides Unconventional Medical Solutions around the world. The company excels at rapidly mobilizing quality healthcare providers for designation to remote or hard-to-fill locations. Vighter's laser focus on customer service and high standards for quality has earned the company an excellent reputation over the past decade. Whether clients require healthcare staffing services in the United States or special operations tactical support in austere environments abroad, Vighter is there to help. Vighter is a Center for Veterans Enterprise verified Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with an ISO 9001 certified Quality Management System and was listed at #310 on Inc. 5000’s list of fastest growing private companies in 2016. For more information please visit http://www.vighter.com.