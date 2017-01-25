Furia Rubel Communications’ Larson Named to Board of Sisters U

Sarah Larson, Vice President of Public Relations

Furia Rubel Communications, Inc. is pleased to announce that Sarah Larson has been named to the board of directors of Sisters U, a nonprofit women’s empowerment organization headquartered in Bucks County.

Larson, Furia Rubel’s Vice President of Public Relations, will play a critical role in the organization’s ongoing mission to connect and empower individual women through education and communication that focuses on personal development, fostering self-growth and enhancing the quality of life of its members.

“It is an honor to serve on the board of Sisters U and help advance the positive impact on women’s lives, locally and regionally,” said Larson. “As a woman and a working professional, I look forward to engaging an even greater audience around the organization’s message of empowerment and self-growth in all aspects of life.”

Larson came to Furia Rubel Marketing and Public Relations, Bucks County’s award-winning strategic-planning and integrated marketing agency, in August 2013. As Vice President of Public Relations, Larson oversees all PR and content marketing strategy and initiatives for a wide range of clients in the legal, financial, banking, and biotech industries.

Additionally, Larson holds nearly two decades worth of experience as an award-winning journalist. Her passion for effective storytelling to garner attention towards vital issues will strengthen Sisters U in fulfilling its core values of creating community, honoring the individual and celebrating the culture of women.

Holding a degree in English and Political Science from Drake University, in Des Moines, Iowa, Larson lives in Hilltown Township, in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. In addition to Sisters U, she is an active member of Perkasie Rotary, where she chairs the communications committee.

