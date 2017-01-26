A recent commission for a poll study regarding perceived advantages and inconveniences regarding online furniture shopping sponsored by 1StopBedrooms (a major online US furniture retailer) has led to interesting findings regarding eCom customer trust, expectations and realities faced by the savvy web shopper today.

300 customers were polled using past order data from 1StopBedrooms. Transaction details varied from those ordering single items like dressers to complete living room or bedroom sets.

They were asked 3 simple questions:

1) What was your expectation going into this purchase, knowing you’ll be ordering furniture on the internet?

2) Were significant dollar savings attributed to purchasing your furniture on the internet?

3) Was the furniture delivery after ordering online any different than ordering at a local store?

Around 50% of people going into their purchases for furniture online mentioned they were prepared to deal with one issue or another as a result of purchasing on the internet and not at a local furniture shop.

While a little more than half expected a seamless transaction and process, noting years of online shopping, a significant portion stated they would not be surprised if they ran into hiccups directly related to their choice to order from a store online, often citing common problems incurred by web shoppers.

Over 75% of shoppers stated they saved between 20% and up to 50% off the local furniture store price for the same identical items. Most of the remainder noted time savings over monetary savings for their motivation to order online.

You can see the same identical set for sale at a US brick and mortar retailer’s website (pictured in photo to the right) compared to that of 1StopBedrooms price below it. It’s not a small difference.

So while it always stood true for cameras and other electronics, the same applies to popular furniture items online, significant savings are to be had.

Finally, and most interestingly, the information derived from the final question yielded important findings.

Customers noted that the actual process of receiving delivery for large freight items like the furniture they ordered, when making the purchase online, tended to be more calculated and conveniently planned. This can easily be understood since online merchants do not have fancy store fronts or grounds to keep and they tend to focus more on the customer journey and price factors instead. All the better for the savvy web shopper.

-Gil Rozenblatt - The Wiser Consultancy [A WiserOps, Inc. Comany]

-The Wiser Consultancy is a research and growth consultancy specializing in strategic market research and penetration strategies.